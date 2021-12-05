Beaufort to swear in new leadership
Several Beaufort officials, including Mayor Rett Newton, will pass the baton of leadership in a special meeting Monday night.
The town’s commission and incoming members will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the fire station on Live Oak Street for the proceedings.
Those to be sworn in are Mayor-elect Sharon Harker and new commissioners Bob Terwilliger, Bucky Oliver and Melvin Cooper.
Town officials will also recognize the outgoing mayor, Mr. Newton, outgoing commissioners, Charles McDonald and Ann Carter, and elect a mayor pro tem. A reception will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.