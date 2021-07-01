Fireworks are back for Fourth of July in Carteret County, here's where to watch

CARTERET COUNTY — After a decidedly quiet Independence Day last summer, Fourth of July holiday fireworks are back, with pyrotechnic displays set for Morehead City, Beaufort, Atlantic Beach, Swansboro and MacDaddy’s Entertainment Center.
The only usual suspect missing from the Fourth of July extravaganza list is Emerald Isle, which canceled its event at Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier because of the coronavirus pandemic and budgetary concerns.
Below is a listing of some of the events in the area:
Atlantic Beach
In Atlantic Beach, the big event will be Sunday at The Circle and the beach in the heart of town. There will be music by Robert McDuffy from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by the pyrotechnic show. Fireworks begin promptly at 9 p.m.
There is parking at The Circle and nearby, but the fireworks are set off from the beach and can be seen all through town.
Morehead City
The Sunday event starts at 8 p.m. in Jaycee Park off Shepard Street, and at 9 p.m. the sky will explode with the fireworks display.
The booms and bright lights will be fired from Sugarloaf Island, just across “the cut” from downtown Morehead City. The display is sponsored by the town and hosted by Downtown Morehead City Inc. Music will be by Main Event Band.
Parking is where you can find it.
Swansboro
Fireworks in Swansboro will be Friday at 9 p.m. on the downtown waterfront at Olde Town Square.
Sunday, as part of the continuing celebration of Independence Day, there will be music from 6 to 10 p.m. by The Tams at the Pug Pavilion in Olde Town Square. Food vendors will be on site. The event is sponsored by Sanders Ford of Swansboro.
Parking for both nights is where you can find it.
Beaufort
Fireworks will start at dark Sunday, and the best viewing will be at the end of Cedar Street looking out to the N.C. Maritime Museum property on Gallants Channel. The Beaufort Development Association sponsors the fireworks and has donation jars around town to help pay for it.
The museum’s Gallants Channel property will be open for vehicles to park at a charge of $10 per car.
Beaufort will also have a Fourth of July parade, sponsored by the BDA, along Front Street. Lineup begins at 3 p.m. Sunday at Gordon Street. The parade will travel Front Street from Gordon Street to Turner Street and end at the Carteret County courthouse.
Holiday and summer safety
Carteret County Asa Sheriff Buck in a news release Monday urged residents and visitors to keep fireworks away from small children, follow package instructions, keep water close by to douse possible fires, wear eye protection and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.
He also reminded motorists to be extra careful during the busy holiday weekend, which generally sees the most traffic of any period of the year. Sheriff Buck said motorists should shift their attention frequently, scanning the road ahead and behind and never stare ahead or fix a gaze at one point on the road.
When passing, he said always glance at the ground beside the front wheel of the car you intend to pass and pull out into the opposite lane of traffic while you are still well behind the car in front. Never cut abruptly out of your lane into the opposite lane when passing, and always signal intent with a turning signal or a horn.
Never follow too close, the sheriff said, and remember as your speed increases, it takes you substantially longer to stop. It’s good to have an extra cushion of space in front of you if you’re being tailgated, are on a slippery road or in low visibility conditions.
He also urged motorists to be courteous and not get angry at bad or dangerous drivers, just get out of their way.
Sheriff Buck also asks residents and visitors all summer to use caution when swimming at a beach or in a pool, and when possible, swim in a supervised, marked area with a lifeguard present. Always swim with others, never alone.
On the beach, swimmers and others should make sure to know what beach safety warning flags mean and obey them.
