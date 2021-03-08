Cape Carteret planners give conditional OK to site plan for office on Manatee Street

CAPE CARTERET — The town planning board Tuesday night gave conditional approval to the commercial site plan for John McLean’s proposal to move his engineering office building from Taylor Notion Road to 108 Manatee St.
The meeting was conducted on Zoom and came about five months after the Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners approved Mr. McLean’s request to rezone the wooded, vacant parcel on Manatee Street from residential to B-20 (business, minimum lot size 20,000 square feet) district.
One of the conditions the planning board imposed is that Mr. McLean can’t build a proposed storage facility on the lot, which is just south of McDonald’s.
Town commissioners still must approve the site plan before construction can begin.
The planning board at first seemed reluctant to approve the plan conditionally, but did so, giving Town Manager Zach Steffey the authority to approve the changes before the site plan goes to commissioners.
Other conditions for approval include meeting buffering requirements and a change in the exact location of the building to meet setback requirements.
Mr. McLean pressed for approval of some kind, saying he needs to move the building by Monday, March 15 and he would meet with Mr. Steffey as soon as possible to iron out the changes.
Board members, most of whom were attending their first meeting, asked town attorney Brett DeSelms if it would be proper to give conditional approval. He said it was, as long as commissioners know the issues must be addressed by Mr. McLean, to the satisfaction of Mr. Steffey, before that board takes up the request for site plan approval.
The only issue residents have publicly raised has been that B-20 zoning would allow construction of a restaurant, which they say would increase traffic in the neighborhood. However, Mr. McLean has said he will not do that.
Town commissioners could address the site plan as soon as Monday their next regular meeting, at 6 p.m.
