NEWPORT — Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson announced Friday Ken Proulx has been selected as the new principal of Newport Middle School.
He will replace interim principal Kristen Miller, who will retire the end of December. Mr. Proulx will spend time at the school before officially beginning his duties Monday, Jan. 3.
Mr. Proulx is the principal of East Chapel Hill High School, where he has served with distinction since the 2018-19 school year. During his tenure, the graduation rate has risen to more than 95%, according to a press release issued about his selection.
He previously served as the principal of Holly Grove Middle School in Wake County from 2010-18. He has more than 21 years of experience as a middle school teacher and administrator.
Mr. Proulx said he was excited to return to the middle school level.
“Newport Middle School is an amazing school and community,” he said. “I am excited to bring my experience and passion for learning to Newport Middle and to collaborate with all stakeholders to support our students and staff.”
Dr. Jackson said he was looking forward to Mr. Proulx joining the school system.
“Mr. Proulx has a well-earned reputation as a very strong instructional leader,” Dr. Jackson said. “During the selection process, teachers and faculty members and the Newport Middle School Parent Advisory Council shared that they were looking for a principal who would be visible throughout the school and in the community, a principal who would be committed to the school long term, and a principal who is experienced in middle school. I believe that the hiring committees found just that in Mr. Proulx.”
The future NMS principal started his career as a middle school social studies teacher. He became a school administrator in 2000 and has served as an elementary, middle and high school principal.
Mr. Proulx holds a bachelor’s degree in history, a master’s degree in social studies from the State University of New York at Potsdam and an advanced degree in school administration from the State University of New York at Oswego.
