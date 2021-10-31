Voters to decide 2021 Carteret County municipal races Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — The future of local stormwater management, growth planning, climate resiliency and more are on the ballot Tuesday as eligible voters head to the polls to make their selections for town governing boards.

Twelve polling places across Carteret County open at 6:30 a.m. for voters. The polls remain open through 7:30 p.m., at which time all voters in line will be able to cast a ballot.

On election day, voters can cast a ballot only at their assigned precinct. To look up your precinct, visit vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.

2021 Polling Place List Below is a complete list of polling places open Tuesday, Nov. 2:

“Municipal elections are very important because it’s your local town council. I wish more people would participate, but we can’t always capture every voter,” County Board of Elections director Caitlin Sabadish noted Friday afternoon.

There is some bright news on that front, however. While early voting turnout has proven slow overall, it is tracking higher than the previous two municipal years, 2017 and 2019, she noted.

Early voting concluded Saturday with 2,054 ballots cast of more than 24,300 eligible town voters, or about 8.45%. Mail-in balloting in the contests has also been sluggish, with only 73 ballots requested and sent out, and 19 returned, as of Friday.

Of Carteret County’s 11 municipalities, many have contested races. Beaufort and Emerald Isle have mayoral and commission races, Bogue and Morehead City have council contests, as do Cape Carteret, Pine Knoll Shores, Peletier and Indian Beach for their respective commissions.

2021 Municipal Candidate List Below is a list of 2021 municipal races. The symbol (i) denotes an incumbent candidates.

Uncontested board races will be on the ballot in Atlantic Beach, Cedar Point and Newport, along with mayoral posts in Bogue, Pine Knoll Shores, Morehead City and Newport.

At polling places, elections officials are asking voters to wear a mask. Coronavirus safety measures first instituted in 2020 have returned this year, including enhanced cleaning, capacity limits inside the polling place, single-use pens and more.

“We’re pretty much doing everything we were doing, precautionary-wise, that we were doing in November,” Ms. Sabadish confirmed.

Typical with municipal election years, early voting was slow throughout the more than two-week one-stop period, but plenty of voters could stop by Tuesday to make their selections. No voter ID is needed to cast a ballot, but you must already be registered in Carteret County and cannot do so on election day.

