Full Gospel Businessmen
Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cox’s Restaurant. The speaker will be Mark Hanna of Morehead City.
Bethlehem UMC
Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bogue will host a drive-thru pork barbecue or chicken lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The cost of a meal is $10 and will include an eastern North Carolina pork barbecue or chicken platter, which includes hush puppies, baked beans and coleslaw. This will be drive-thru pick-up only.
Revival rally
There will be a nondenominational revival rally at 6 p.m. Saturday at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport. The event will include prayer, worship and a message from God’s word. For more information or to assist, contact Pastor Ray Conner of LifePoint Church at 252-241-7395 or newlifecounceling17@gmail.com.
Multitude of Praise
The congregation of Multitude of Praise International Ministry of Havelock will celebrate the seventh anniversary of Pastor Candace Wilson as pastor of their church at 3 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Kaddish Brown will be the guest preacher.
Carteret County Speedway
The Carteret County Speedway in Peletier will host a time of praise and worship at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Those leading worship include Don Haines, Julius McCabe and Barbara Landry. There will also be a time to share personal testimonies.
Those attending are invited to bring lawn chairs. For more information, contact the Rev. John Grayson at 252-725-0792, Butler Bennett at 336-210-8611 or Charlie Bugge at 252-723-2111.
Circle of Prayer
Impact Church of Morehead City will sponsor a Circle of Prayer at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Carteret Community College in Morehead City. The event will be a time for Christians to come together and pray for the community and nation.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will hold a fall festival from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The event will include a trunk-or-treat, games, a cake walk, food trucks and more.
