BEAUFORT - The Beaufort Police Department recently released its quarterly crime statistics detailing the department's activity from July through September.
Other than a slight increase in reported assaults, up to 20 from 16 last quarter, the number of major crimes fell in line with low numbers typically recorded, according to Police Chief Paul Burdette Jr.
While speaking about the metrics during the Oct. 12 Chat with the Chief community forum, Burdette said, "There was nothing really remarkable based on the activity that we traditionally see here in Beaufort."
Concerning violations of town ordinances, the department saw a significant decrease in animal complaints and parking tickets.
"If you recall, we had several calls for sick raccoons and other wildlife, so those have died down now that the season is moving on," Burdette said.
The falling number of parking violations are partly attributed to the end of the town-mandated paid parking season marked by Labor Day weekend.
Even with a regular amount of activity from tourists and visitors in the third quarter, the town saw a 36 percent drop in general arrests.
Burdette explained his detectives are currently working 17 active cases. Last quarter, they took 133 reports and had $7,700 worth of property reported stolen in the town, of which only $75 was recovered.
"It's very challenging to recover stolen property," Burdette said.
Statistics from the Marine Patrol show eight vessels tagged with violations in the past year.
Burdette also took a moment during the report to recognize Sgt. Dennis Hendricks who earned his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate after "hundreds and hundreds of hours and years of experience" at the Beaufort Police Department.
Noted in the update was the addition of two officers this cycle who work with the school system, Jared Meyer at Beaufort Elementary School and Paulo Ferreira at Beaufort Middle School.
A future third school resource officer for the Tiller School, Scott Bullock, is training to be internally certified, Burdette said.
The department hired Officer Austin Chrisman who is currently in field training and will be assigned to the patrol division.
The chief also recognized the town's first National Night Out event since 2019 spearheaded by Lt. David Halsey, calling it a "great success."
"It was good to see everybody finally all in one space after what the pandemic has put us through," he said.
