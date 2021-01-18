EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night adopted, without discussion, changes to the ordinance that regulates golf carts and golf cart fees.
The action came during the board’s monthly meeting, conducted via GoToWebinar.
Specifically, the ordinance amendment sets a $50 annual parking permit fee requirement for “low-speed vehicles,” which are designed and manufactured for operation on streets and roads with a speed limit of 35 mph or less. An LSV is considered a motor vehicle and may not be registered by the town, but must be registered through N.C. DMV.
Until Tuesday night, the ordinance had not addressed whether those vehicles needed a permit to park in a designated golf cart space in town.
The amendment also cleans up and clarifies other parts of the ordinance, such as stating the capacity of the golf cart “shall be limited to the number of properly installed seat belts on the golf cart.”
It also states that “state laws requiring children to be transported in a car seat when in a motor vehicle shall be applicable to children riding in a golf cart.”
Another change clarifies who can drive a golf cart in town. It states all drivers must be licensed in their home state. It also replaces vague language, instead stating “the use of a golf cart to tow another vehicle, equipment, or a person is strictly prohibited.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.