MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Fireman Clifton Brooks, a native of Newport, North Carolina, is one of the sailors continuing a 123-year tradition of service under the sea aboard USS Annapolis, operating out of San Diego, California.
Brooks, a 2020 graduate of Croatan High School, joined the Navy one year ago.
"I joined the Navy to travel and for the college benefits," said Brooks.
Today, Brooks serves as a fire control technician responsible for the operation and maintenance of advanced electronic equipment associated with guided missile systems and underwater weapons.
"My favorite part of my job is having the opportunity to shoot various weapons on board the ship," said Brooks.
Known as America’s “Apex Predators!,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).
Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet Combatant Commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.
The Navy's ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as "boomers," serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles.
The Columbia-class SSBN will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarine produced by the U.S. - replacing the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.
Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.
Strategic deterrence is the Nation's ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Brooks is part of a rich history of the U.S. Navy's most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
"Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy."
As a member of the Navy, Brooks is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
Brooks has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.
"I am most proud of graduating in the top three in my fire technician school," added Brooks.
As Brooks and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
