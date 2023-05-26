NEWPORT - In a relatively brief session, the town of Newport's council members and chiefs of staff convened to discuss an overview of the town's finances.
Town Manager William P. Shanahan Jr. took only 10 minutes to run through the broad details of the budget for the 2024 fiscal year.
According to Shanahan, the town's general fund balance is projected to be $4,830,149.
The fire and EMS fund will sit at $2,166,887 and the water and sewer fund will total $3,150,796 with a total town budget of $10,150,796.
"This budget is a reflection of ideals and hard work of the elected officials, citizens and staff to work within a growing population, increased development, increased commercial and future capital needs," Shanahan said, "Our goal is to provide our citizens the quality of life they deserve at a price they can afford without forgetting that we are the 'Town of Old-Fashioned Courtesy.'"
Further details of the budget show the town's tax rate will be levied at the rate of 54.5 cents per $100 dollars valuation of property beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
The money raised in this fashion will be listed as "Current Year Ad Valorem Tax" in the town's general fund.
In fiscal year 2023, sales tax collections have increased 25% and are expected to rise an additional 6% in 2024.
This increase is only anticipated for the first two quarters before it will level off or possibly decrease, according to Shanahan.
In the town's most recently completed audit from 2020, the ad valorem (according to value) tax showed a 99% collection rate from citizens.
Current tax values show a figure of $413,177,679, which represents a decrease of approximately 3 percent over fiscal year 2023.
A major source driving financial growth to the town continues to be the issuance of building permits for new and existing renovations.
The majority of this continued residential and commercial construction is taking place in anticipation of the new Highway 42, which will run directly through Newport.
Shanahan reported administration and planning departments are now operating at 100% personnel capacity and that health insurance premiums related to staff are expected to increase by 1.4%.
Town contributions to the staff's retirement program have been mandated by the state to increase to 12.85 percent for general employees and 14.04 percent for law enforcement officers.
The budget also incorporates a 5 percent cost-of-living adjustment increase based on the town's most recent personnel study.
Department goals for 2024 include updating and implementing the manager's strategic plan as discussed through several public roundtable workshops, update or create capital improvement plans to help with budgeting decisions for large projects and complete the fiscal year 2021 and 2022 audits.
Commissioners and staff also discussed the impending renegotiation of current fire and EMS contracts with the county.
An open hearing to discuss the budget will come before the citizens at 6 p.m. on June 8 at the Newport Town Hall building.
"What we will try to do in the next couple days is break down the budget into an easy to read, easy to understand document," Shanahan said. "We will do a walkthrough of it with our citizens so they understand where their money is and what it's being used for."
Public comments and recommendations for future growth are encouraged, and all budget information is available at the clerk's office for citizen review.
