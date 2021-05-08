Carteret Community College 2021 graduates prove perseverance pays off

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College class of 2021 had a lot to celebrate Friday, like overcoming the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic to receive degrees or diplomas during a drive-thru ceremony in the campus parking lot.

“To the class of 2021, we celebrate your fortitude, your perseverance, your grit,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said to the graduates who sat in or on top of vehicles and in the back of pick-up trucks. “We celebrate your ability to finish in the face of adversity. Despite the hard knocks dealt to you the past 14 months — and for some of you, longer — you set your eyes on a goal and reached it.”

Graduates said they were grateful to have a ceremony to celebrate their accomplishments.

“It is absolutely worth it to be here,” radiography technology graduate Michelle McMullen of Beaufort said. “But this by far has been the hardest and most trying time of my life. It’s worth it though. I want to show my 9-year-old son that it can be done through any circumstance.”

In order to abide with coronavirus safety restrictions, a drive-thru ceremony was held in the Morehead City campus parking lot, with graduates remaining with their vehicles until their names were called to receive their degrees.

Speeches were made at a podium set up in front of the Small Business Center Building, then graduates drove around the campus parking lot to the front of the McGee Building to receive degrees.

An estimated 230 students were scheduled to graduate Friday, and of those, 60 opted to participate in the ceremony.

There were plenty of honks, cheers and enthusiastic people holding signs as graduates made their way through the parking lot to get their hard-earned rewards.

Keynote speaker, and North Carolina 2021 Excellence in Teaching Award winner, Karen Bochnovic, a math and college success course instructor at CCC, celebrated the accomplishments of graduates and their families.

“You chose to pursue your education in some of the darkest times,” she said. “You rallied together and supported each other. You chose to be a blessing despite your own circumstances, and in doing so, you have inspired others. Know that your struggles through your journey have prepared you to be in the path of someone that needs what you can give.”

She encouraged graduates to reach for big goals.

“Dream big graduates. Always look for opportunities to grow, but know that every chapter in your life builds a foundation to launch the next,” she said. “Stop, look around, take in all that you have accomplished in this very moment. In every step of your life going forward, take meaning in what you do. Look for opportunities to help others, regardless of the circumstances.”

CCC Student Government Association President Pressley Kellum led her classmates in turning their tassels, signifying the end of their community college career.

Prior to the start of the event, Ms. Kellum said she appreciated the perseverance of not only her classmates, but the administrators and staff for making it possible for students to continue their education through such difficult times.

“It was definitely very trying,” she said. “There was a shift in everything. Dr. Mancini, (CCC Vice President Dr. Maggie Brown), and instructors pulled it all together and made it worth it for us. Although this isn’t a typical graduation, I’m just glad we could all be here together.”

As well as congratulating graduates and their families on overcoming tremendous challenges, Dr. Mancini recognized several award recipients that are normally honored during an awards ceremony held the night before commencement exercises. Among those noted were The Excellence in Teaching Award going to history instructor David Quinn. The Staff Person of the Year Award went to registrar Jennifer Fox.

The A+ Teaching Award went to part-time faculty member Dr. Grace Reischman, adjunct instructor of anatomy and physiology. Meritorious awards went to math instructor and adviser Clayton Bochnovic and system administrator Christopher Malone.

The Dallas Herring Award went to medical assisting student Hailey Barnes. An Academic Excellence Award was given to respiratory therapy student Edward Dennis. The Governor Robert Scott Leadership Award went to human services student Makayla Gaitan.

To start and end the ceremony, Pastor Lee Stiles gave the invocation and benediction.

