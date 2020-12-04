Developers seek changes to site plans in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH — Two development projects may be adjusted if the Atlantic Beach Town Council approves amendments to their site plans Thursday, Dec. 10.
The council and town planning board met for a joint meeting Tuesday in the town hall boardroom on West Fort Macon Road and online via Zoom. During the meeting, the board and council received two proposed amendments for major site plans for development projects in town.
One of the two proposed amendments is for the Tackle Box Tavern on Atlantic Boulevard in The Circle development district, which consists of the property directly south of the Fort Macon Road/Atlantic Beach Causeway intersection and the surrounding neighborhoods.
Planning and Zoning Director Michelle Eitner said Tuesday the developers intend to combine the two lots in the plan into one.
“The Tackle Box structure will have an addition (built), rather than a second, separate structure,” Ms. Eitner said.
The developers previously amended the site plan to split the property into two lots, with the intent to build a separate restaurant on the newly created adjacent lot, a plan that has changed.
Ms. Eitner said that combining and connecting the existing bar and proposed restaurant will increase handicap accessibility.
The panels opened public comment on the proposal, at which time resident Susan Hatchell voiced concerns about potential noise from the tavern and restaurant, which Ms. Eitner said was an ordinance matter, not a site plan matter. Ms. Hatchell also raised concerns about the uneven condition of the walkway in front of the tavern. Ms. Eitner said the walkway was town property, and so was a matter for town officials to address.
Overall Ms. Hatchell seemed supportive of the project in her comments.
“It’s always exciting to see new dining options,” she said, “especially in the downtown area.”
Meanwhile, the developers of Crystal View Condominiums on West Fort Macon Road have proposed an amendment to their own major site plan. The developers seek to amend the complex’s plan to change the active open space from shared access of the existing swimming pool to a horseshoe court directly south of a proposed third condo building, which will house 12 residential units.
Ms. Eitner said this new condo building will have its own separate homeowner’s association.
No comments were made on the subject during the hearing Tuesday.
The board and council recessed the comment periods for an additional 24 hours to allow for written comments. The proposed amendments will go to the council at its regular work session at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10; the council may take action on the amendments at that time.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
