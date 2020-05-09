RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is urging the public to be aware of private online websites claiming to sell North Carolina fishing licenses.
According to the WRC, whether it be inland or coastal fishing, licenses can only be purchased online at ncwildlife.org, by calling the commission’s license department at 888-248-6834 or in-person through local N.C. Wildlife Service agents when offices are open to the public.
The commission does not contract or partner with any other online vendors to sell licenses, so any purchases made through fraudulent websites could potentially result in financial losses and compromised personal data.
For more information on fishing, hunting and trapping licenses, including pricing, visit the website ncwildlife.org/licensing.
Due to the novel coronavirus, the sales counter at the WRC headquarters in Raleigh is closed.
The commission’s License, Vessel Registration and Wildlife Helpline Call Centers are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For the most up-to-date information on agency-related closures, cancellations and postponements, visit ncwildlife.org/covid19.
