As COVID-19 cases spike, Carteret County health director urges individuals to get vaccinated

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County Health Director Nina Oliver reported Monday there has been a 407% increase in confirmed active COVID-19 cases in the county from July 19.
“State and county metrics are all rising — case counts, hospitalizations, ER visits and percent positives,” she said during the County Consolidated Human Services board meeting, held via Zoom.
Ms. Oliver said the majority of the cases are due to the delta variant of the novel coronavirus.
“The delta variant is significantly more contagious than the original virus,” she said. “While the original virus spread from one person to an average of two or three people, the delta variant is spreading from one person to an average of six people.”
Health officials reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 in the area over the weekend, the largest increase seen in several months. The spike is the largest seen since the coronavirus last peaked in Carteret County this winter.
Since Friday, North Carolina health officials have confirmed nearly 16,000 new cases, with more than 6,800 reported Sunday alone, the most in a single day since early February.
“Increases are driven almost entirely by infections in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated populations,” Ms. Oliver said. “Ninety-four percent of new cases from May 6 to July 11 have been in people who were not fully vaccinated.”
As of July 31, Ms. Oliver said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated nationally 83.4% of cases were from the delta variant, 2.9% were from alpha and the remaining were from other variants.
As of Monday, Ms. Oliver said there were 132 active cases in the county, with 15 COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
“Statewide, COVID hospitalizations have increased from 494 on July 14 to 1,750 on Aug. 5, or a 254% increase,” she said.
Ms. Oliver added, “We are seeing an increase in the number of children being hospitalized across the state.”
Board member and physician Dr. Gregory Reichert confirmed the delta variant is efficient at spreading.
“It’s significantly better at attaching to our cells,” he said during a presentation to the board.
He emphasized getting a vaccination was the best way to combat the virus.
“Vaccines are still effective,” he said, adding that mask wearing and hand washing also help.
Dr. Reichert said he’s frustrated with the politicizing of the pandemic and misinformation regarding vaccinations and masks.
“I am taking care of many patients with left over side effects of their COVID battle and have had patients die,” he said. “I’m not a political person per se, I’m just taking care of your neighbors and friends. The vaccines are the best option we currently have.”
As for percent positive cases, Ms. Oliver said the number has jumped from 1.4% positive cases the week of July 4-10 to 9.9% the week of July 25-31.
“The state daily percent positive is 11.1%,” she said. “The goal is 5% or below.”
As of Aug. 9, there have been 5,578 confirmed cases reported in Carteret County since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 5,378 have been cleared. There have been 59 COVID-19 related deaths.
In a breakdown by age of the percentage of confirmed cases as of Aug. 6, the highest percentage was reported in the 25-year-old to 49-year-old age group, at 37% of confirmed cases. The next highest was 50- to 64-year-olds at 24%. Of total confirmed cases, 10% were reported in ages 0-17.
Ms. Oliver urged residents to get vaccinated, as well as wear masks, wash hands frequently and physically distance.
“If everyone would do these things we would not see the infection rates we’re seeing,” she said.
As of Aug. 6, 50% of the county’s population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 34,822 residents, according to Ms. Oliver. The percent of fully vaccinated county residents as of Aug. 6 was 47%, or 32,558 people.
“The health department has given a total of 10,257 COVID vaccines, with 303 of those vaccines given to teens from 12-17 years of age,” she said.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the statewide percentage of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine is 51%, with 47% fully vaccinated. The county with the highest percentage is Orange County, reporting 79% of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine and 76% fully vaccinated. Among county’s reporting the lowest percentage of people vaccinated is Duplin County, with 34% receiving at least one dose of vaccine, and 31% fully vaccinated.
Ms. Oliver said the health department is seeing an increase in phone calls and testing related to COVID-19.
“The COVID response efforts are back in full swing in light of the rise in cases,” she said. “We continue to work with contact tracing staff to quickly reach out to new identified cases.”
Ms. Oliver said the health department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics each Friday.
“We will be expanding those hours in the near future to offer more vaccine availability throughout the week,” she said. “We also continue to provide vaccines at the (State Port in Morehead City) on Wednesday afternoons as long as capacity supports this.”
In addition, Ms. Oliver said the health department is reaching out to the Hispanic community in an effort to provide education on COVID-19 and offer vaccinations. On July 30, health department educators partnered with the local volunteer group, United Latinos of Eastern NC, to conduct COVID-19 vaccination outreach to two local grocery stores.
“A total of 24 Hispanic individuals were signed up for the Aug. 6 first dose vaccine clinic, and others took information and said they’ll be calling later for their appointment,” she said.
In addition, a mobile Mexican Consulate event was held July 6-9, with about 300 people attending from Carteret and surrounding counties.
“Attendees received education on the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine and clarification of community myths,” she said, adding that some were being scheduled for vaccinations, as well.
The health department encourages all individuals 12 years of age and older to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment with the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2, or look up other providers at myspot.nc.gov.
