Historic Carteret County Home in Beaufort saved, restoration planned by new owners

By Chuck Waters, News-Times contributor
BEAUFORT — If you've noticed something different while driving through the Highway 70/101 intersection in Beaufort lately, you can thank Phil Lewis and Sammy Ballou.
Six months ago, when Mr. Lewis visited the property, he was unaware that the circa 1914 historic Carteret County Home was tucked away behind a wall of overgrown hedges and weeds. Even in its current state, the structure is a local treasure, added to the National Register of Historic Places in December 1984.
With his interest in history and historic structures, Mr. Lewis researched the property, which led him to team up with business partner Sammy Ballou. They now share an enticing vision – to bring the building back to life by burnishing its storied past and refurbishing the property as a multi-use facility.
The cost of doing business
Preserving history comes with a price. Mr. Lewis purchased the Carteret County Home property for $475,000 from owners Terry and Nan O'Pray. According to Mr. Lewis, the structure will require extensive rewiring, plumbing, new doors and roofing. A “low porch” that had been added by the O'Prays has already been removed, and the surrounding vegetation — which once boasted award-winning gardens when the facility was operated as a bed and breakfast until 2005 — has been bulldozed. In a very real sense, Mr. Lewis and Mr. Ballou have saved the structure from a fiery death.
“When I first started looking at the old Beaufort School property, Jim Bailey of Bluewater Real Estate thought I might be getting in ‘over my head’ and suggested I talk to Sammy, who knows everything about local renovation projects. Sammy and I became fast friends,” Mr. Lewis said.
“After years of trying to sell the property, Mr. O'Pray wanted to give it to the Beaufort Fire Department for a controlled burn and build tiny homes on the site. We have hired Durham preservation consultant Heather Slane, who will be working with John Wood of Greenville, a preservation specialist at the state Department of Archives and History.
“They will come down to approve everything we do. We want to keep as much of the original structure and materials as possible. It's got solid framing, good timber and heart-pine floors. Good bones. It has survived hurricanes, floods, you name it. It's too important not to save," Mr. Lewis continued.
A vision for the future
Mr. Lewis sees unlimited possibilities for the site — renovating the original 20 small tenant rooms so they could be converted to artists’ studios, learning spaces, shops or possibly some residential units. With additional acreage, outdoor recreational activities may be available, as well.
“We have also been working with the Laughton family of Beaufort to acquire 20 acres of adjacent property, and we hope to close on that in June. The Laughtons are like the heart and soul of Beaufort,” Mr. Lewis added.
Both Mr. Lewis and Mr. Ballou have solid backgrounds in real estate ventures. Mr. Lewis of Greenville previously worked with restoring May-Lew Farm and the Historic Train Depot in Farmville. Mr. Lewis’ father was a tenant farmer and Phil grew up on the farm, which was built in 1830 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.
Mr. Ballou's grandfather opened Capt. Bill’s Seafood Restaurant, now Southern Salt Seafood Company and Waterfront Restaurant, on the Morehead City waterfront in 1938. Mr. Ballou, a local contractor and owner of S.F. Ballou Construction Co. in Morehead City, developed Windfare in Atlantic Beach and has built more than 2,500 houses in Carteret County.
Concurrent with the Carteret County Home property project is the Mulberry project, aiming at preserving and retooling the former Beaufort High School campus at the intersection of Live Oak and Mulberry streets in Beaufort.
When the Beaufort Graded School burned down in 1945, a new school was constructed the following year, at the same Mulberry Street location. It later became Beaufort High School, and then became Beaufort Elementary School, when the new high school opened farther east.
Bucky Oliver, a current Beaufort commissioner, purchased the property for $1 million several years ago. Contractor Tommy Simpson did extensive renovation work on the buildings and eventually sold the property to Mr. Ballou and Mr. Lewis for $2.3 million last December.
“They (Mr. Oliver and Mr. Simpson) did a lot of work, removing asbestos, old brick, woodwork, and things of that nature. Now we're painting the exterior, trying to seal and stabilize it,” Mr. Ballou said.
Preserving Beaufort’s heritage
Referred to as “Mulberry” after the Mulberry Street location, the property includes the school building, gymnasium, cafeteria and kitchen. Current repairs include painting the exterior brick to ensure the surface is sealed to prevent moisture seepage and further deterioration.
“We wanted to save the gym's wooden floor, but it wasn't salvageable. Bucky Oliver gave us the old ‘Seadogs’ logo, though,” Mr. Ballou said, noting with pride that the Beaufort Seadogs had a run of state basketball Class A championships in the 1950s and 1960s.
“We want to preserve the Seadogs’ heritage and how to best honor the history of the Seadogs,” Mr. Lewis added. “We would like to receive old photographs and memorabilia from former alumni and have them enlarged so we can display them on the walls.”
Possible uses for the restored facilities are many. The school building could be converted to residences, the gym could become a venue for meetings, weddings and performing arts and the grounds made available for outdoor activities. At this point, nothing is off the table.
Both the Carteret County Home property and Mulberry projects are “works in progress.” With at least five current local development projects, including Beau Coast and Gibbs Creek, currently on the docket, Mr. Lewis and Mr. Ballou said they have not yet filed their plans for consideration by the town planning board but that will happen soon.
Mr. Lewis said he plans to have a website posted in the next month or so, which will provide updates and contact information about the projects. In the meantime, Mr. Lewis can be reached at 252-531-9704.
