MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College announced Friday students who were named to the president’s list and vice president’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
The president’s list is composed of students who successfully completed a minimum of 12 credit hours and did not receive any grade below an “A.”
The vice president’s list is composed of students who successfully completed at least 12 credit hours and earned a “B” average on all work attempted without any grades being below a “C.”
Those students who achieved the highest marks for the fall 2020 semester and are designated president’s list students are:
Associate in Arts: Jaclyn R. Mason and Jenna Riley Rutledge, Beaufort; Rosanna Secchi, Cape Carteret; Mathew Graci and Owen Wallace Withee, Morehead City; Chloe Brooke Pope, New Bern; Caitlyn Mae Clancy, Juan Miguel Lara Torres, McKenzie Joanne Miller and Gabriella Mariah Montford, Newport; Kyleigh Moon Eyl, Swansboro.
Associate in Engineering: Bethany Auburn Lier, Cedar Point.
Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts: Melissa Hall Dillion, Marshallberg.
Associate in Science: Rachel Naomi Struempf, Beaufort; Elyssa Lauren Lewis, Cedar Point; Caitlin Marie Kemerait, Charlotte; Savannah Lee Bell, Summer Michelle Carlton, Alexander Graham Grigoriciuc and Brittney Alexandra Moore, Morehead City; Dara Jamelyn Carpenter, Sabrina Ellen Carraway, Orlando Alexis Hernandez, Jazmine Angelica Johnson and Daniella Michelle Wexler, Newport; Ashley Scholer, Smyrna; Nicholas Ried Stallings, Swansboro.
Associate Degree Nursing: Brittany Nicole Perea, Cape Carteret.
Automotive Systems Technology: Grant C. Seaton, Morehead City.
Business Administration: Ashley Marie Hutson, Morehead City; Samantha Nicole Rountree, Newport; Desira Jasmine Doney, Stella; Alexis Noel Burgess, Swansboro.
Cosmetology: Maddison Beret Sidoran, Hubert; Beth Ann Kiluk, Morehead City; Laurel Rose McVicker, Newport.
Criminal Justice Technology: Thomas M. Maulshagen, Beaufort; Lydia McCrae Wood Taylor, Havelock.
Culinary Arts: Craig James Alley, Emerald Isle.
Emergency Medical Science: Amanda Irene Elizabeth Reed, Havelock.
Horticulture Technology: Jeremy Louis Lira, Havelock.
Human Services Technology: John Matthew Palazzo, Morehead City.
Information Technology—Information Systems: Hayley Eishof and Curtis Ivan Gillikin, Beaufort; Mark Darren Hanna, Newport; Michael Tata, Swansboro.
Marine Propulsion Systems: Adam D. Drew, Grantsboro.
Medical Assisting: Zaniyah Lee Romero, Morehead City.
Medical Office Administration: Felicia O’Donnell, Beaufort.
Nurse Aide: Britnie Nicole Dixon, Washington.
Office Administration—General Office: Shelby Jaden Way, Morehead City; Carrie Gipson, Swansboro.
Paralegal Technology: Megan Jane Pintarich, Jacksonsville; Amanda Jane Wagner, New Bern.
Paralegal Tech-Diploma: Garrett Chase Carpenter, Beaufort.
Photographic Technology: Patrick E Poindexter, Morehead City; Connie Germaine Mayo, New Bern.
Radiography: Ashton Leigh Terry, Havelock; Susan Claire Willey, Jacksonville; Olivia B. Humphrey, Maysville; Sarah Marshall Bennett, Newport; Sarah Leila Willis, Smyrna.
Respiratory Therapy: Tiffany Marie Musser, Emerald Isle; Maria Sophia Redmond, Havelock; Gabrielle Mary Frantz, Hubert; Chasity Collins Barbour, Maysville; Hunter Danielle Carter, Morehead City; Holly Deeann Weddle, Tarawa Terrace.
Special Credit/Visiting Students (Non-Degree Seeking): Katelyn Nicole Lewis.
Therapeutic Massage: Anna Clara Teager, Jacksonville.
Welding Technology: Edward Stanhope Johnson, Beaufort; Jayden Emily Smith, Newport.
Those named to the vice president’s List are:
Associate in Arts: LaTecyia Keyanna Johnson and Jonah Michael Seretti, Beaufort; Brittany Turner McCray, Cape Carteret; Carson Blake Walker, Greenville; Shelby Dawn Hockett, Hampstead; Annsley Mikayla Lewis, Harkers Island; Caroline Elizabeth Werner, Havelock; Kaylee Nicole Fike and Lisa Michele Ziehmn, Hubert; Grace Elisabeth Masencup, Mocksville; Lisa Isabella Barrett, Douglas Paul Bungard, Jason A. Dupree, Samantha Maria Ibrahim, Patrick Francis Kimbrell, Marcie Lacorte, Joseph Ryan McClure, Naomi Kaylena Osborn and Matthew Alexander Pate, Morehead City; Morgan Cathryn Ballou, Alma Jacquelin Barajas-Valadez, Hayley J. Cates, Gabrielle K. Christie, Kailee Aleah Haynes Coble, Lauren Elizabeth Deluzio, Sidney Austin Edwards, Blair MacKenzie Johnston, Lauren Elizabeth Mann-Shutts, Skylar Marie Nichols, Jenna Leann Sutton, Kenyette Orlando Wade, Rylee Anne Woods, Noor Yaghi, Newport; Jeremy K. Countess, San Antonio; Caroline Rose Baker, Smyrna; Courtney Laine Harrison, Stella.
Associate in Engineering: Cameron John Zachary, Swansboro.
Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts: Peyton Dale Gillikin, Beaufort; Carrie L. Dennison and Jennifer Garcia-Jimenez, Morehead City; Phoebe Caroline Burick, Newport.
Associate in Science: Marleigh Emelia Matias, Patrick Michael Mazur and Hannah Elisabeth Owens, Atlantic Beach; Hanah Scott Warren, Beaufort; Maria Magdalena Smith, Cedar Island; Nickolas Robert Hinson and Grace Ashlin Norman, Morehead City; Lucero Del Carmen Barajas-Gomez, Robert Baylee Brooks, Conor Thomas Detwiller, Lily May Dipietrantonio, Lindsey Doan Nguyen, Kara Kathlyn Nichols, Ana Shelvey Page, Allison Laurel Tenczar and Nathan C Tucker, Newport; Chelsea Swain Weingard, Roper; Sashell Alexandra Blackford, Salter Path; Lauren Paige Beacham, Williston.
Associate Degree Nursing: Emily Renee Kilgore, Morehead City, Allison Kane Johnson, Newport.
Aquaculture Technology: Chloe Kuvaja, Havelock; Christa Marie Vealey, Hubert; Micah B. Featherstone, Jacksonville; Kenneth Joseph Smith, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point; Melanie Elizabeth Russell, New Bern; John Ross Fasulo, Newport; Joshua Everett Dunn, Darby Lillian Fonner, Swansboro.
Aquaculture Technology—University Transfer: Jonaustin Guthrie White, Swansboro.
Automotive Systems Technology: Breaden L. Leet, Beaufort; Daniel Wade Huff, Gloucester; Leroy Donovan Brown, Havelock; Meshia Aderia Francis, New Bern; Joseph Gregory Williamson, Newport; Joshua L. Sievers, Swansboro.
Boat Manufacture and Service (Diploma): George William Romine, Beaufort.
Boat Manufacture and Service (Diploma) – Marine Services: Wilbur Lorne Lampton, Hubert; Micheal Bigley, Stella.
Business Administration: Jocelyn Savanna Lawrence, Carter James Lewis, Karen Jarman Mercer and Brianna Nicole Smith, Beaufort; Laura Grayce Lintner, Goldsboro; Brandy Starr Burton, Hubert; Elaina Coffey, Jacksonville; Jensen Elizabeth Fullwood, Marshallberg; Sidney Claire Moran, Morehead City; Bradley Michael Deluzio, Michael Vencen Farrell, Patricia Lynne Marlow, Joseph Clay Scott, Tiffanie Elaine Shannon, Katelyn G. Styron and Rita Jane Taylor, Newport.
Business Administration-Management Certificate: Elijah Sunday Mullen, Beaufort.
College Transfer Pathway–Associate Degree Nursing: Kaylabeth Nicole Simpson, Newport.
Cosmetology: Gabrielle Nicole Haddock, Beaufort; Katlyn Williams, Cedar Point; Taylor Shade Bumgarner, Havelock; Kaitlyn Adams and Christina Marie Lozano and Alexis Shriver, Hubert; Stacey Lynn Hadden, Sophie Ann Kiluk and Nicole Amanda Tirado, Morehead City; Susan Lynn Morgan and Tonya Marie Pierce, Newport.
Cosmetology Instructor (Certificate): Crystel Marie See, Newport.
Criminal Justice Technology: Ryan Jon Van Kouteren, Beaufort; Matthew Blake Osborn, Morehead City; Berkley Willis Bell, Newport.
Culinary Arts: Hannah Elizabeth Geier, Hubert; Britney Ellen Nelson, Newport.
Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology: Jesse David Safrit, Morehead City.
Early Childhood Education-Non Transfer: Serena Shante Davis, Newport.
Emergency Medical Science: Emma Elizabeth Warren, Havelock; Corey Ryan Carlson, Jacksonville; William Campbell, New Bern; Alli Shane Caldwell, Grace Helen Look and Samuel David Nay, Newport.
General Occupational Technology: Rachel Nicole Farlow, Newport.
Horticulture Technology: Cayla Beth Letchworth, Beaufort; John Allen Quinn, Havelock.
Human Services Technology: Elizabeth Ramsey Salter, Beaufort; Makayla Rosa-Lena Gaitan and Marian Kyle Mott, Havelock; Kristina Michelle Sanders, Morehead City; William Sloan Lamb, Newport.
Information Technology –Information Systems: Jose Albert Alcaraz, Newport; Cheyenne Nicole Moreno, Morehead City; Ashley Nicole Johnson and Brajan Stan Spang and Amanda Krystal Whan, Newport; April A Fox, Swansboro.
Information Tech – Software/Web Dev Concentration: Scott Salter Harding, Beaufort; Samantha Kai Campbell, Olivia Pollock and Richard Eric Scarborough, Newport.
Medical Assisting: Wendy Denice Jackson, Atlantic Beach; Mykenze Jameson Spell, Beaufort; Mary Kathryn Fry and Katheryn Shay Rodgers, Havelock; Olivia Taylor Horne, Maysville; Brianna Meredith Magee, Morehead City; Milagros Lebron-Cardona, Newport; Daniela Rios-Vazquez, Swansboro.
Medical Office Administration: Carson Noelle Brittingham and Danielle E. Oden, Beaufort; Shutara Lee Lancaster, Havelock: Lisa Marie Collins, Swansboro.
Nurse Aide: Gracyn Caroline Pittman, Beaufort; Caitlin Jean Sheehan, Jacksonville; Holly Faith Anthony and Sheila Arias Morales, Morehead City; Miranda Jean Yancey, Newport.
Paralegal Technology: Taylor Christine Brown, Havelock; Lindsey Beauvais, Hubert; Melissa Ann Edwards-Jones, Jacksonville.
Photographic Technology: Sarah Garner.
Radiography: Maci McClain Hardison, Alliance; Alexandra Reynolds, Cape Carteret; Kaitlynn Summer Cosner, Havelock; Nussarat Hogge, Jacksonville; Tiffani Megan Brock, Kinston; Kristin Rosemarie Zobel, New Bern: Matthew A. Turner and Kaitlyn Paige Winberry, Newport; Ryan Michael Avera, Pine Knoll Shores; Kacie Leighann Wakefield, Swansboro.
Respiratory Therapy: Edward Robert Dennis and Brittney Martin, Beaufort; Sarah McQueen Moon, Hubert; Kelsey Schwarzentraub, Jacksonville; Adeline N. Lane, Kinston; Greta Lynne Meadows, New Bern; Christina Faye Willis, Newport.
Welding Technology: David Dewayne Owens, Gloucester; Ethan Paul Hudson, Morehead City; Zoe Elizabeth Kelly, Newport.
