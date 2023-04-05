PELETIER — Peletier commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to join the Eastern Carolina Council.
The board met in the town hall off Highway 58 and voted after hearing a presentation last month from David Bone, executive director of the regional planning organization.
The cost of membership is $300 per year, and Peletier’s membership will go into effect July 1.
However, Mayor Dale Sowers said during the meeting Monday he believes the rapidly growing town can start getting some services from the organization before that.
“I will talk to him (Bone) as soon as possible about getting some planning help,” the mayor said.
Peletier has a planning board, but Mayor Sowers has essentially served as planning director – but not in name – for many years, working with developers and presenting proposed projects to the board of commissioners for consideration.
The ECC is a multi-county local government planning and development organization. It’s one of 16 councils of government in North Carolina and serves Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Green, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico and Wayne counties and has worked on ordinances for some towns in Carteret County.
According to the ECC website, the regional councils are forums where local officials determine priorities for the larger area in which their communities are an integral part.
The ECC region encompasses a land mass of 5,710 square miles and serves a population of over 652,000.
The website states the ECC is a conduit between local governments and state/federal partners.
ECC’s Planning and Economic Development Department provides professional planning, economic and community development services to member governments and partners at the local and regional levels. It also provides technical assistance to local governments and administers projects and programs to benefit the region’s citizens.
Peletier residents and some of its commissioners have been urging the town to seek help in planning and development issues since rapid development and population growth began a few years ago.
