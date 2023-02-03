BEAUFORT — About 5.36% of county public school teachers left the profession during the 2021-22 academic year, down 3 percentage points from the 8.5% the previous year, according to a state report released Feb. 1 during the N.C. Board of Education meeting in Raleigh.
Of the county’s 597 teachers, 32 left teaching in 2021-22, with about 60% of those citing personal reasons, which includes things like pursuing other careers, relocating and retirement. An additional seven teachers left the county to teach in other locations.
Statewide, of the 93,832 teachers employed by the state’s public schools in 2021-22, 7.78% left the profession, representing 7,298 teachers. That compares to 8.2% statewide the previous year.
The state report tracks teachers from March to March of each reporting year, and 2021-22 reflects the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Richie Paylor attributed the decrease in the county’s teacher attrition rate to several “positive elements unique to our system and county. First of all, we work together for the united purpose of serving students with excellence and ensuring we meet the needs of all of our students and staff members,” he said.
Paylor continued that administrators “work diligently to provide a positive school climate and culture, and our district staff fosters a team approach. This, in addition to the overwhelming support of our businesses and our community, seems to provide a high level of job satisfaction for our educators.”
The report tracks five categories of reasons given by teachers leaving the profession, as well as those who leave one local school district to teach in another.
For Carteret County, 19 teachers, or 59.38%, cited personal reasons. Personal reasons can include family responsibilities, relocation, teaching in another state, health and retired with reduced benefits.
Eight county teachers left for reasons beyond the school district’s control. That category includes reduction in force, retired with full benefits, deceased, end-of-term and resigned due to military orders.
Five teachers listed other reasons for resigning, which includes unknown reasons.
As well as tracking the number and reasons teachers leave the profession, the report tracks teacher vacancies on the first and 40th days of each school year. As of the first day of the 2021-22 academic year, there were eight vacant teaching positions in county classrooms. By the 40th day, there were four vacancies. The county’s vacancy rate was 0.66%, the same as the previous year.
For 2021-22, vacant positions were reported in county classrooms in an elementary enhancement class, middle school English language arts and social studies, and high school science and exceptional children’s programs.
For the 2022-23 school year, Paylor said there are currently nine teacher vacancies.
Paylor added that the school system is doing a number of things to retain teachers. They include: a focus on professional development; offering an employee assistance program that provides support through free and confidential counseling, legal services and financial advice; partnerships with colleges and universities throughout the state to recruit potential employees for a variety of areas; recruitment efforts through local, state and regional job fairs; and efforts to “grow our own” through programs such as the Carteret County Public School Foundation’s Big Rock Teaching Fellowships Scholar program. That initiative provides free tuition and books for students interested in teaching in Carteret County.
In a press release regarding the state report, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said she’s encouraged that the state’s overall attrition rate remained generally stable despite significant disruptions of the pandemic.
“It’s a positive sign that last year’s attrition rate for the state was about on par with what it was before the pandemic,” Truitt said. “It indicates that things are stabilizing following a tremendous period of uncertainty in the 2020-21 school year.”
Truitt also acknowledged that staffing difficulties in some districts caused by a combination of attrition and mobility continue to pose a challenge for local education leaders and for students in those schools.
“It doesn’t reflect an exodus of teachers from the profession,” Truitt said. “But when you take into account that districts must replace the teachers moving to other districts, that often presents a real challenge, especially when districts must find replacement teachers with the right credentials, right experience and the right background.”
She continued that the proposed Pathways to Excellence initiative, which would overhaul how the state licenses and compensates teachers, would help the ability of all districts to recruit and retain qualified teachers by expanding opportunities for career advancement and higher pay.
Truitt further said the Pathways to Excellence reform is designed to address attrition rates of early career teachers – those within their first three years – which again last year were higher than the state’s overall attrition rate: 13.06% compared to 7.78% for all teachers. The attrition rate for beginning teachers has historically always been higher than those teachers with more than three years of teaching experience.
“It’s imperative that we provide more support for our beginning teachers,” she said. “We have known that the licensure system in place right now does not consistently provide the level of support to those first-, second- and third-year teachers, and this data is the latest proof of that. The licensure and compensation reform plan that we’re proposing would help remedy this by building in systems of support for beginning teachers early in their careers and would continue systematically throughout.”
The report shows that state teacher retirements for the 2021-22 period were down from the previous year: 1,114 teachers retired with full benefits compared to 1,522 in 2020-21 and 360 retired with reduced benefits compared to 554 in 2020-21.
