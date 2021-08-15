Cape Carteret board considers giving manager authority to waive erroneous parking tickets, more

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret town manager Zach Steffey might soon have the authority to waive erroneous parking tickets and penalties, as well as designate “no parking” zones in consultation with Police Chief Bill McKinney.
During the town board of commissioners’ meeting Monday night in town hall and virtually on GoToMeeting, Mr. Steffey said people, sometimes from out of town, occasionally contact him and other staff about parking tickets they think were issued incorrectly. Neither he nor Chief McKinney have direct authority to waive the tickets and penalties, however, without waiting until the next commissioners’ meeting for approval.
In occasional cases, Mr. Steffey said there appear to be tickets and fines that were issued in error and there’s reason to waive them immediately.
“This (authority) would definitely help from a customer service standpoint,” Mr. Steffey told commissioners.
The same is true for allowing the town manager to designate “no parking” zones without waiting for board approval after requests, he said.
“I think we can put our heads together and … decide,” Mr. Steffey said of staff.
Commissioners agreed by consensus to let him bring a proposed ordinance text amendment to the board for approval at a future meeting.
Also during the meeting Monday, the board voted unanimously to extend Chalk and Gibbs Insurance Co.’s lease for part of a town-owned building at 204 Highway 24 Unit A. The initial term of the new lease begins Wednesday, Sept. 1 and ends Aug. 31, 2025. The lease amount is $1,600 a month, and there’s an option to extend the lease for one five-year period at $1,700 per month.
At $1,600 a month, that’s $19,200 a year that will continue to flow into the town’s coffers. That represents about a half cent on the town’s property tax rate of 21.25 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
There was no debate before the vote.
The board also discussed, but took no action on, efforts by the town planning board, an appointed ad hoc committee and a consulting firm, Summit Design and Engineering Services of Hillsborough, to develop a unified development ordinance to replace outdated zoning and planning ordinances.
Although the process has been plagued by delays – the goal was to have it done by a July 1 state deadline to comply with new state statutes – planning noard Chairperson Susan Hill said the goal now is to get the document to the commission for review and approval in September.
Mr. Steffey has said there are no problems with the delay unless an issue comes before a town board and the current rules conflict with the new laws in state General Statues Chapter 160D.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
