MOREHEAD CITY – Morehead City’s City Council hosted a presentation by founder and principal of CodeWright Planners LLC., Chad Meadows, April 4 to discuss an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) text amendment effort and to explore what degree of ADUs should be permitted within Morehead City.
Throughout his presentation, Meadows took open questions, comments and suggestions from residents and property owners who attended.
An ADU is an independent and self-contained residential dwelling, intended for long-term rental or occupancy by an individual household or family, and will only be passed in compliance as a habitable living space if it has a kitchen, sanitation and sleeping areas. These dwellings are sometimes described as “in-law” homes because they are often constructed for use by extended members of the family who occupy the larger home on the property.
In 2017, Morehead City expressed interest in utilizing more space downtown due to housing crises. The city council called for text amendment research for ADUs in 2018 but decided to drop the idea due to concern for what it would do to the city’s economy and property taxes. In 2021, the city council adopted new rules for “in-law” quarters and directed staff to explore the possibility of ADUs once more. CodeWright Planners LLC began work in 2022 and held an initial meeting about ADUs with the planning committee in January of this year.
ADUs are smaller residential units that can be attached to a single-family home, detached from a single-family home or internal within a single-family home, where all three units will carry their own proposed compliance standards.
Proposed benefits of bringing ADUs to Morehead City include the notion of more housing and accommodation plans, additional revenue plans for property owners, resale value increases, the efficient usage of land, and will keep rental costs more affordable.
Concerns of bringing ADUs to Morehead City include the notion of additional traffic, parking and general congestion throughout the city, increased potential of storm runoff issues, lack of design and yard space, and increased property taxes.
Among other concerns, in discussion, Meadows proposed three questions for public comment on how to prevent illegal conversions, what Morehead City should do about existing/illegal units and should the town allow short-term rentals (30 days or less in a unit).
“We want this transition to be supportable, doable,” Meadows stated.
Town Manager Chris Turner encouraged attendees to share this information in addition to their opinions within their influencing circles and to get involved in this process.
Those interested can get involved by emailing mhcpi@moreheadcitync.org with comments and suggestions about Accessory Dwelling Units until May 19.
