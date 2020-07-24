Chadwick files in D6 Carteret County commission race

BEAUFORT — Newly minted Carteret County Commissioner Chris Chadwick filed Monday as the Republican nominee to retain his appointed seat on the board.
According to the County Board of Elections, Mr. Chadwick filed the necessary paperwork early this week after being selected by the County Republican Party.
He was appointed to the District 6 commission seat in June after the May 28 death of Commissioner Jonathan Robinson, a Republican who represented Merrimon, North River and Down East for more than two decades.
Mr. Robinson’s death propelled the seat onto the Tuesday, Nov. 3 ballot, and candidates have until Wednesday, Aug. 5 to file, according to elections officials.
Wednesday, Mr. Chadwick said he hit the ground after being appointed and looked forward to the coming months.
“I plan on getting it done for the people (of District 6),” he said. “Dredging our waterways is my main passion.”
He noted he has already been working on a number of infrastructure projects Down East, including patching the Harkers Island bridge and improvements at the boat ramp at The Straits.
Mr. Chadwick said he plans to do some campaigning this fall, to include showing his support for the county commission’s proposed sales tax referendum to pay for school improvements and waterway maintenance.
The County Democratic Party chairperson did not respond to inquiries about nomination plans for District 6.
The Libertarian, Constitutional and Green parties can also submit nominees for the seat, though County Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish said Wednesday the office has not heard from officials with those state-recognized parties.
A second outstanding race on the ballot for Carteret County voters, that of superior court judge for District 3B, faces the same deadline for nominees.
Republican Clinton Rowe and Democrat Brenda George have been nominated to run by their respective parties for the seat, which was vacated upon the retirement of Judge John Nobles.
