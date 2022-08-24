CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point code enforcement officer and building inspector Kaitlin DeGrasse has left her job and Town Manager David Rief said Tuesday existing staff will handle her duties, at least for now.
During his monthly manager’s report during the board of commissioners’ meeting Tuesday night in town hall, Rief said DeGrasse’s last day was Aug. 11.
“She just said she needed more money,” Rief said.
Rief hired DeGrasse in January 2021 at a salary of $31,000, although like the town’s other employees, she has had cost-of-living adjustments since then. Prior to her hiring, DeGrasse had worked for the state as a probation officer from 2015-20 and worked in local government and as a paralegal in New Jersey before moving to North Carolina.
Before Rief hired DeGrasse, the town had a part-time code enforcement officer, but he departed in October 2019 and Mr. Rief handled the time-consuming duties in the interim. The county was then handling building inspections for the town.
“Finding the right person for this position is a huge relief,” the manager said in January 2021. “Since our part-time code enforcement officer left in October of 2019, code enforcement had taken a back seat to more pressing issues the town was facing.
Tuesday night, Rief said code enforcement work will still get done and Alisha Dahart, administrative assistant/finance technician, will handle the paperwork, mainly mailing letters to inform property owners of violations and the need to correct them.
Rief said Dahart is perfectly capable of handling the work.
Also during his report, Rief said the town has received more than $17,000 in donations for CedarFest, the town’s celebration set for Oct. 15. That’s enough to start paying for things like portable restrooms, dumpsters and the band that will play during the day-long event, and Rief said more donations will come in.
During his monthly report to the board, the town’s police officer, Carteret County Sheriff’s Deputy Kurt Nakamura, said he will some N.C. Highway Patrol presence on the highway next week when school starts. Officers will be enforcing the speed limit, and they and Officer Nakamura will also focus on enforcing the law on anyone who passes a stopped school bus with its arm out.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.