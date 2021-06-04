Memorial Day crowds smaller than 2020, but officials hopeful for strong tourism season

ATLANTIC BEACH — While cooler weather and rain may have held down beach crowds Sunday, visitors poured into Atlantic Beach over the Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of Carteret County’s tourism season.
Fort Macon State Park Superintendent Randy Newman said Tuesday while numbers overall were down at the park compared to last year, the crowds made up for it Saturday and Monday.
“Our numbers were down overall for the three days, but much of that was because of the rain and cold on Sunday. We actually saw a few more people than last year on Saturday and Monday,” he said.
Mr. Newman reported over the weekend, compared to 23,574 in 2020. He added there were no water rescues or major problems at the site.
“Hopefully that’s a good sign for this year’s tourist season,” he said.
It would seem so. Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Jim Browder said based on feedback he’s received, he thinks Memorial Day weekend went “fantastically well” for the county’s lodgers, restaurants and retailers. Due to a lag in the reporting of occupancy tax collections, he won’t know a true dollar figure visitation until next month, but he suspects it will break records.
“I think April and May are going to be off the charts (for tax collections),” Mr. Browder said. “…Hopefully the success of the past weekend means it’s going to be a strong summer season.”
Brian Jones of Oxford and his fiancée Ashley Turner of Greenville were among those visiting Fort Macon Monday. Mr. Jones said they were rendezvousing with family members to spend Memorial Day lounging at the lifeguard-protected area.
“It’s a holiday weekend and we wanted to get out and enjoy this weather,” Mr. Jones said.
Lifeguard Louis Pelsang said he was thankful there were no water rescues and hopes visitors will take advantage of protected areas all summer.
“We reported back for duty Friday and we’ll be here through Labor Day. We advise people to swim in lifeguard-protected areas and come early to get a parking spot because it fills up quick.”
Just as he predicted, the full parking lot sign was placed out by noon Monday at the bathhouse area.
Other visitors, like Arthur and Valerie Jackson of Washington, N.C., took advantage of their day off Monday to fish at Oceanana Pier in Atlantic Beach.
“I think people are just so happy to be able to get out and enjoy visiting with each other again,” Mr. Jackson said as he took a break. “It’s just such a beautiful day that my wife and I decided to take a break and come to Morehead City and take time to do some fishing.”
Oceanana Pier manager Michelle Burkett reported a similar trend as Mr. Newman, saying crowds were down Saturday and Sunday, but people took advantage of the sunny skies to enjoy a day visiting the pier and beach Monday.
“We’re hoping Monday will make up the difference,” she said.
Reporter Elise Clouser contributed to this report.
