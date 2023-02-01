MOREHEAD CITY — Voting is now open in UScellular’s ninth annual Black History Month art contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Sunshine Lady Club. Voting is available online, and the Morehead City community can go to newsroom.uscellular.com/2023-bhmac-vote-now to vote for their favorite piece of original art.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Sunshine Lady Club members created original pieces of artwork representing influential Black science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) icons. These included historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators who have made vital contributions to the world of science, technology, engineering and math.
Uscellular associates worked with club members in January to begin their drawings. The finalists were chosen by club representatives based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.
Voting will remain open until Feb. 28, and anyone 18 or older can vote for their favorite. The finalists’ artwork is also digitally displayed at UScellular’s Morehead City location at 5000 Highway 70 West.
The top three vote-getters will be announced in March and prizes include gift cards in the following amounts: $250, first place; $150, second place; and $100, third place.
