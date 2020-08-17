Probation searches lead to 2 arrests

BEAUFORT — A Newport resident and a Morehead City resident were arrested Friday after probation searches.
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday its narcotics division, along with North Carolina Probation and Parole, conducted a probation compliance search Aug. 14, at the residence of Tyler Lee Hall, 21, in Newport.
After narcotics detectives arrived at the residence, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, THC-based edibles/wax, drug paraphernalia, $406 and a firearm were reportedly located and seized by authorities. The firearm, a stainless steel .410-gauge H. Koon, Inc. snake charmer, was modified into a weapon of mass destruction.
In addition to the search of Mr. Hall’s residence, CCSO narcotics detectives and N.C. probation and parole officers conducted another search at the residence of Zachary Dale Barnes, 30, in Morehead City. Law enforcement officers were reportedly directed there after receiving complaints that residents were actively selling illegal narcotics.
During the search of the residence, methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, marijuana, Xanax, drug paraphernalia and multiple firearms were reportedly located and seized.
At the conclusion of these investigations, the CCSO arrested Mr. Hall and Mr. Barnes. They were served with warrants and processed at the Carteret County jail in Beaufort.
Mr. Hall was arrested and charged with one count each of possessing a schedule I controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, possessing a schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver possessing a weapon of mass destruction, and possession a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $75,000.
Mr. Barnes was arrested and charged with one count each of trafficking methamphetamine, possessing a schedule I controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, possessing a schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, possessing a schedule IV controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, possessing MDMA with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver and possession a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $300,000.
