ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Council voted 5-0 Monday night to approve the site plan for Phase II of construction of a 6,156-square-foot retail store at 115 West Fort Macon Road, former site of the Hi-Lites store.
The council met in the town hall off W. Fort Macon Road (Highway 58).
The development is by AB Sandals Ventures LLC.
The town planning board reviewed the site plan earlier this spring and recommended approval, provided the developer work with the town fire department to address concerns raised with regard to preserving the line of sight to the intersection of West Fort Macon Road and the Atlantic Beach Causeway.
The applicant subsequently met on site with the project architect, Lee Dixon, Fire Chief Michael Simpson and Deputy Chief Casey Arthur and determined moving the building to the southern property line approximately 5 feet would be the best solution.
This required a variance from the street setback requirements. The town board of adjustment met in April and approved the variance, which also allows exemption from the required street plantings in order to further preserve the line of sight.
Hi-Lites, a clothing store, closed after roof damage during Hurricane Florence in September 2018, and the property includes two parcels, one .32 of an acre and the other .24 of an acre. It was sold to the LLC in May 2022 for $1.27 million.
The new retail building is expected to lease space to a number of businesses.
Also during the meeting, the council voted 5-0 to ratify former Town Manager David Walker’s signature on a letter of intent to purchase two portions of property on the west end of the historic oceanfront boardwalk. The properties are necessary for the planned redevelopment of the boardwalk.
The estimated $3.5 million project is to be constructed in three phases. The first phase would consist of construction of upper and lower boardwalks as well as some shade structures and the installation of infrastructure needed for future phases.
Phase II will likely consist of a new bathhouse and adjacent improvements, and Phase III is to consist of improvements to the park area at the center of the boardwalk, which will likely include a pavilion structure, plaza areas and seating.
In February 2023, Walker executed the LOI for the purchase of the two portions of property for the combined price of $500,000 to meet a deadline for application of a $500,000 N.C. Water Resources Grant. Staff at the time felt they had unofficial direction to move forward with execution of the LOI since council had approved the resolution to commit funds toward the $500,000 purchase with $200,000 matching funds at the Dec. 19 meeting.
But in reviewing the LOI, town staff noted it added a few items that were not in the LOI that was approved for the eastern lots, 119 Atlantic Blvd. and 121 Atlantic Blvd. That necessitated reratification of the letter.
The LOI was required as a part of the grant package to set the agreed upon purchase price.
The property is owned by Fred Bunn. The town has not yet received the state grant.
Finally, during the meeting Monday, the board tabled a decision on whether to engage the Natural Learning Initiative in a collaborative process to create a design for an expanded and renovated intergenerational nature play area (INPA) in the existing Atlantic Beach Town Park on the old Food Lion property on the south side of Highway 58.
According to town staff, an intergenerational approach recognizes that up to a certain age, children visiting a public park are invariably accompanied by adults, whose needs also require careful design thinking to ensure a memorable, comfortable, fun visit.
If the town moves forward, the existing site would be expanded to emphasize nature play, including existing dunes and woodland along with an added range of nature-based settings designed to serve varied age groups.
A designated space would be included for families with toddlers. Provision of adequate shade would be especially emphasized.
The park currently features a splash pad, large skatepark, an 18-hole, mini-golf course and a half-court basketball court.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.