CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Public School System is among 11 state school districts to receive recognition for its support of military students and their families.
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) presented the Carteret County Public School System the State Superintendent’s Purple Star District Award during a ceremony May 16 in Raleigh. This is given to school systems where each school in the district qualified for a Purple Star Award for its outstanding support of military students and families.
The NCDPI, in a press release, noted in total that 336 schools, including nine charter schools, received Purple Star recognition for 2022-23.
Additionally, 11 districts were honored with the State Superintendent’s Purple Star District Award, as each school in those districts qualify for Purple Star designation. These recognized districts are Carteret County Public Schools, Craven County Schools, Cumberland County Schools, Harnett County Schools, Hoke County Schools, Moore County Schools, Onslow County Schools, Pender County Schools, Scotland County Schools, Wayne County Public Schools and Whiteville City Schools.
The award recipients were honored at the May 16 ceremony, which included remarks from State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt and Brig. Gen. Colin P. Tuley, deputy commanding general of the Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps.
“These Purple Star Awardees have gone beyond the standard call of duty to ensure their school and classroom environments accommodate military-connected students,” Truitt said. “Their dedication to these students allows them to be seen, heard, and valued in their new school and feel supported as they adjust to their new surroundings. The growth this program has seen in its few short years of existence is incredibly promising and something I am especially grateful for.”
Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Richie Paylor said he was honored to receive the award on behalf of the school district.
“The Purple Star distinction for Carteret County Public Schools (CCPS) is a testament to the work we put in at the school level to resource our military families," he said. "With 100% of our schools earning Purple Star status, the surrounding military community knows that CCPS is dedicated to being supportive and military friendly.”
The DPI plans to continue this initiative as a way to honor schools that demonstrate military-friendly practices and show commitment to military students and families. Schools across the state applied for the special designation, and those deemed as Purple Star schools completed several required activities, plus an optional activity, aimed at ensuring strong support for students of military families.
Schools earning the Purple Star Award were required to have a staff member as a designated point of contact for military students and families, a designated central administration staff member supporting the point of contact in the school and also the provision of annual professional development addressing special considerations for military students and families. Purple Star schools also provide a dedicated page on their websites for military family resources or links to the district’s webpage with military family resources, as well as a transition program to support inbound and outbound military students and families, along with a checklist for their use.
For the optional activities, awarded schools selected from one of five activities with many of the schools opting for more than one. These include a school-hosted annual military recognition event such as Month of the Military Child, Month of the Military Family, Purple-Up! For Military Kids!, Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day.
