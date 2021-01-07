County reports 57 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations remain at 18

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials with Carteret County reported 57 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the same day the county rolled out an online request form for vaccination appointments.
As part of Thursday’s coronavirus update, the County Health Department reported the number of total cases to date stands at 3,191, and COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care remain at 18, a to-date high.
Thursday morning, the county announced a new online appointment request form for those eligible to be vaccinated at carteretcountync.gov/vaccine.
Groups currently eligible include residents aged 75 years or more, frontline health care workers and those who live or work in long-term care facilities.
To schedule an appointment with the health department by phone, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
Carteret Health Care is also offering vaccinations for those who qualify, to schedule an appointment, call 252-499-6185.
Despite 57 new cases reported Thursday, active case fell from 345 to 334, and 2,830 residents have reportedly recovered.
To date, 27 county residents have died with COVID-19.
