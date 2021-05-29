Float, don’t fight: Family of 2018 drowning victim returns to Atlantic Beach with advice for ocean swimmers

ATLANTIC BEACH — If you find yourself trapped in a rip current while swimming in the ocean this summer, safety advocates have some advice: “Float, don’t fight.”
Ali Joy and her husband, Austin, were visiting Atlantic Beach with their three children for Father’s Day weekend in June 2018 when, while at the beach late in the afternoon of June 15, they noticed their twin daughters were caught in a rip current. The girls and Ms. Joy survived the ordeal, but Mr. Joy died fighting against the current.
Since then, Ms. Joy has made it her mission to spread information about rip currents and ocean safety, founding the organization Float Don’t Fight with the help of her brother, John Gaidies.
She and Mr. Gaidies were in Atlantic Beach Friday – Ms. Joy’s first time since her husband’s death in 2018 – to continue their campaign spreading awareness about rip current safety.
They were joined Friday afternoon by Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper and Deputy Fire Chief Casey Arthur, who shared information about how rip currents form and how to spot one.
Deputy Chief Arthur said it can be difficult for casual beachgoers to see rip currents from the shore, but to keep an eye on spots of foam going away from the beach and flat areas of surf where waves aren’t breaking. He emphasized the importance of listening to lifeguards and paying attention to which color flag is flying – yellow means there is a moderate rip current risk and swimming is OK, red means a high rip current risk and swimming is discouraged, and double red is the highest risk, with fines imposed for swimming.
“When you get up high, like if we were to take an aerial view of it, you could see (rip currents) very easy, but standing on the beach, you can’t see them very well,” Deputy Chief Arthur said. “(It’s) also another reason why our lifeguards (are) elevated, so they can see those rips and see where people are going to get in trouble, and they watch those areas more constantly than other areas of the beach.”
A key part of Ms. Joy’s message is encouraging people to bring floats into the ocean with them, whether it be a boogie board, flotation device or any other kind of float. Her philosophy can be summed up in the motto of Float Don’t Fight – “Bring a float, grab a float, be a float.” She said she wants to simplify the messaging around rip currents so it becomes widely known what to do if you’re caught in one.
“If you take nothing (else) from this, it’s float. Just don’t go to the beach without something that floats,” she said. “Don’t go into the surf without something that will keep people above water. And then finally, if you really are stuck out there, float on your back.”
Mayor Cooper said Atlantic Beach has partnered with Float Don’t Fight to help spread its message by putting signs up at the beach accesses and passing out refrigerator magnets to vacation rental companies.
“The idea is that someone comes to the beach, they see ‘Float Don’t Fight’ on the refrigerator, they see it on the beach signs…it starts to become that reiterated message,” he said.
Mr. Gaidies, who serves as program director for Float Don’t Fight, said he hopes to partner with more beach communities along the east and, eventually, west coasts to increase the organization’s outreach effort.
“Our goal is to really go as far and wide as we can with this message,” he said.
Though it arose from tragedy, Ms. Joy said she has found a purpose after her husband’s death nearly three years ago.
“A place that we swore we would never come back to the morning after he died represents hope and partnership, and we’re saving lives.”
