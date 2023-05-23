BEAUFORT - As part of its Best of the South series for 2023 released in April, Southern Living magazine picked the 50 Best Small Towns in the South.
Four of those towns are in North Carolina, including Beaufort at 11th place.
Beaufort is the third-oldest town in the state and is described by Southern Living as being relaxed with a "low-key allure as a former fishing village while offering plenty to see and do," including many shops and restaurants on Front Street, bicycle access to the shoreline and adjacent proximity to barrier islands.
In the article, the town's century-old dwellings are said to be "frosted with white gingerbread woodwork and dotted with sleepy, oak-shaded streets, which crawl down to the water in a tidy grid."
"It's the kind of place you visit — maybe once, maybe dozens of times — and eventually decide to remain forever," wrote Southern Living.
Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker explained she is excited for the town to be recognized as one of the best in the South.
“Ranking number eleven on the list is a true honor," Harker said. "Beaufort is a vibrant and diverse community with much to see and do. But what makes our small town unique is our people.”
Other North Carolina towns on the list are: No. 45, Boone; No. 12, Hendersonville; and No. 5, Blowing Rock.
A full list of the top 50 small towns may be found online at southernliving.com/souths-best/small-towns.
