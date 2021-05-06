Peletier board reviews 2021-22 budget that includes money for long-awaited community building

PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night received Mayor Dale Sowers’ proposed fiscal 2021-22 budget, which totals $176,950, up $8,100 from the current fiscal year total of $168,850.
Revenues and expenditures are balanced without an increase in the property tax rate of 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Monday’s meeting was in town hall off Highway 58.
Mayor Dale Sowers said the largest part of the increase is $5,000 to finish paying for the paving of Norris Landing Road, which the board authorized last year, in part because it is home to new residential subdivisions. The work is complete, and Powell Bill funds, derived from the state gas tax, covered the remainder of the cost.
In addition, the mayor said, he added some money for part-time code enforcement officer Kris Jensen, a Carteret County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant hired in late 2019 to tackle what some have called “eyesores” and safety hazards in town.
Other than those expenses, the proposed budget is much the same as the current year’s tax-and-spending plan, Mayor Sowers said.
“It wasn’t a hard budget,” the mayor said. “The only thing was finding the money to finish paying for the paving.”
The biggest expense in the 2021-22 document is $26,200 to pay the salaries of Lt. Jensen and the town’s part-time clerk, Bea Cunningham. They are the only employees.
The next largest expenses are $20,000 to erect a community building beside the town hall —for which Peletier has long had the materials — and $18,000 for the mortgage on the town hall building itself.
The community building, made of steel, is envisioned as a place for gatherings, such as Peletier Day, which hasn’t been held for a few years, and other uses by residents.
Revenues in the budget are listed as follows:
- Ad valorem tax, $48,000.
- Beer/wine excise, $2,900.
- Billboard lease $900.
- Interest income $50.
- Motor vehicle tax, $2,500.
- Permits, zoning, $4,500.
- Sales and use tax, $19,000.
- Utility franchise tax, $40,000.
- Unappropriated fund balance, $19,000.
- Powell Bill fund/interest, $40,100.
The Powell Bill budget, which must be used for street-related projects, includes money for maintenance, signs and surveys.
The board scheduled the required public hearing on the budget for its next meeting, Monday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. in town hall.
Reporter’s note: The News-Times was not present for Monday’s budget review meeting.
