MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council Tuesday will conduct a series of four condemnation appeal hearings that were previously tabled to give the affected property owners more time to consider options for either demolishing or repairing their structures.
The hearings will take place during the council’s regular monthly meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. The meeting will also be broadcast and partially conducted electronically, and anyone who wishes to attend should contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell prior to the meeting at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-6848, ext. 139.
The council will conduct hearings on the following properties, which are all under demolition orders by the city’s building inspector:
- 4004 Arendell St.
- 1004 Bay St.
- 1008 Bay St.
- 1308 Arendell St.
The appeal hearings were originally scheduled for the city council’s regular March meeting, but the council decided to table the hearings for six months after viewing a presentation by the Concerned Citizens for Morehead City group speaking out against the condemnation process. Melissa Oden with the CCMC said residents in the central-north area of town, many of whom are black and low-income, felt unfairly targeted by the city’s recent efforts to condemn dilapidated structures.
In total, Morehead City staff identified around 20 structures to be condemned, citing health and safety concerns. Since March, several property owners have been able to bring their structures back into compliance, while others are appealing for more time to consider their options.
The four property owners who submitted appeals to be heard Tuesday will present each of their cases for more time to complete arrangements to either demolish or repair the structures in question. In each case, the city council’s decision on how to proceed will provide for one of the following outcomes:
- Uphold the building inspector’s determination, in part or in whole.
- Overturn the building inspector’s determination, in part or in whole.
- Modify the building inspector’s determination, for example to allow more time or allow for repair rather than demolition.
Morehead City Planning Director Sandi Watkins and chief building inspector Robert Davis will also be on hand Tuesday to provide background information about each case.
The council will also consider the other following items as part of Tuesday’s regular meeting:
- Voluntary contiguous annexation requests for 4908 and 4910 Bridges Street Extension.
- A resolution declaring real property as surplus and authorizing the city manager and mayor to negotiate sale of the city’s reversion interest in the National Guard armory property at 3413 Bridges St.
A full agenda packet for the upcoming meeting can be found online at moreheadcitync.org/AgendaCenter.
