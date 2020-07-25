NEWPORT — The fire that started Thursday afternoon at Camp Sam Hatcher off Eckerd Road burned about 150 acres of woodlands before it was 100% contained early Friday night.
“There are still lots of hot spots to work on and lines to patrol,” Brent Toler, county ranger with the N.C. Forest Service, said around 7:30 p.m. Friday. “We will still be out here daily until we receive adequate rainfall.”
Early Friday, Mr. Toler said the fire had consumed about 95 acres, but it continued to burn throughout the day.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Mr. Toler said.
Thursday, firefighters attacked the woods fire with three tractors and aerial water drops from two tankers.
Mr. Toler said the tractors dug trenches to help contain the fire and air tankers made water drops to protect structures.
In addition to Mr. Toler’s office, firefighters and trucks and equipment came from Broad & Gales Creek Fire Department, the Western Carteret Fire Department, Newport Fire Department, Morehead City Fire Department, U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point forestry and the U.S. Forest Service. The call came in about 2 p.m. Thursday.
Camp Sam Hatcher is a primitive camping site with a small restroom and cold showers on 35 acres of land and is used for weekend outings by scouts. It has water access and a lodge with a meeting area.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.