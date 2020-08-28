Morehead City trains water rescue team, will seek certification

MOREHEAD CITY — Thanks to the help of donations and grants to kickstart the effort, the Morehead City Fire Department is getting the equipment and training it needs to form a swift water search and rescue team.
The MCFD received around $200,000 in state grants and other donations to begin purchasing the necessary equipment to form the water rescue team. The department will eventually seek certification as a Type 2 swift/floodwater search and rescue team, as designated by the state of North Carolina.
Getting certified as a Type 2 water rescue team requires specialized equipment and extensive training, according to MCFD battalion chief Brian Pasko, who is helping lead the effort to form the team. Mr. Pasko previously served with the Greenville Fire and Rescue Department’s swift water rescue team, and he noted it’s a fairly intense process to get such a team up and running.
“It entails a large amount of equipment, personnel, specialty training and stuff like that,” Mr. Pasko told the News-Times. “…It is a lot of training, especially.”
So far, he said the department has purchased personal protective equipment, like life vests, and some other gear. The department has also obtained four boat motors designed to handle flood and other swift water situations, and a committee is in the process of finding boats to purchase for the team.
As for training, Mr. Pasko said Morehead City already has a water rescue function, but its rescues are mostly focused on coastal waters. He said the team must be trained to handle events like inland floods, which tend to involve much quicker waters and therefore require different rescue equipment and techniques.
“It’s not only just training for swimming and understanding rescue, we have a lot of that already, but it’s taking the stuff we know and adapting it to a different way,” he said.
Morehead City Fire Chief Jamie Fulk pushed for the Type 2 water rescue team after Hurricane Florence in particular revealed the department’s shortcomings when it came to swift water rescues, Mr. Pasko said.
“Hurricane Florence pretty much devastated us. Tt’s not that we couldn’t handle the rescues, we could have just handled them a lot better if we’d had different PPE or different sets of equipment, so (Chief Fulk) has been striving for it to make sure we’ve got a Type 2 team,” he said.
Once certified, the water rescue team may be deployed to help in emergencies throughout the state and even outside North Carolina. One of the requirements of being a certified Type 2 team is that the 12-member crew must be fully self-sustaining for 72 hours while on deployment.
“We have to be self-functioning and self-supported for 72 hours on a deployment,” Mr. Pasko said. “We can’t depend on anybody to give us food, to give us water, to babysit us, so we have to be fully functioning with radios, computers, everything.”
Though the team needs 12 members to deploy, closer to around 30 people are hoping to get the requisite training to join the team. Mr. Pasko said the more people trained the better, because the team could be called to jump into action at any moment.
“It just depends on who’s on vacation, who’s sick, who can go on a deployment if they were called right now and have to be out the door in three hours,” he said. “By the same token, you have to understand we only have 15 members on duty today, I can’t take 15 guys away from here and leave Morehead City, so we’ve got to have avenues of different organizations helping us out too.”
Personnel from the Newport Fire Department, Cherry Point Fire Department, Morehead City Police Department and the Wildland Forest Service are also training to be part of the water rescue team.
Mr. Pasko hopes to get the team certified by mid-2021, possibly ahead of peak hurricane season, making Morehead City the first agency in Carteret County to earn the Type 2 water rescue team designation. The Atlantic Beach Fire Department currently has a Type 3 water rescue team.
Mr. Pasko said though the water rescue team is MCFD’s latest endeavor, the department is always trying to stay up to date on training and best practices.
“We’ll always be training, it’s not we train once and we’re done, it doesn’t work like that,” he said. “It’s always something new, always something better you can learn. …And when you go on deployments you learn something every time. You’re always learning from experience.”
