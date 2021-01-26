Light snow, wintry mix forecast late Wednesday into Thursday

NEWPORT — Carteret County residents and visitors may see a light winter mix or snow late Wednesday, according to local meteorologists.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued a briefing Tuesday afternoon on a low pressure system strengthening off the coast. The system is forecast to bring the potential for minor snowfall accumulations to the forecast area, which includes Carteret County, late Wednesday into Thursday. Additionally, strong winds and minor coastal flooding are expected along the coast.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
