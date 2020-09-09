MOREHEAD CITY — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday.
According to a release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, a caller reported a shooting Wednesday afternoon on East Hedrick Drive in Morehead City. Officials said they arrived at the scene to find one man had been shot.
He was transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City and was later airlifted to Vidant Health in Greenville.
The CCSO Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident, and in the release the department said there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing report.
