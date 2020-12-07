New members, incumbent to be sworn at Tuesday school board meeting

BEAUFORT — Carteret County Clerk of Court Ken Raper is set to swear in two new school board members and one incumbent during the County Board of Education meeting that will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
The new members are Republican Katie Statler of District 2 and Republican Dennis Goodwin of District 3. Incumbent Republican Travis Day of Morehead City District 4 will also take an oath for a new term on the panel.
The meeting will be broadcast live on the system’s YouTube channel. Those wanting to make public comments should email them, along with their name and address, to superintendent@carteretk12.org by noon Tuesday. The comments will be read at the board meeting.
A limited number of chairs for the public will be available because of coronavirus social distancing requirements. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-seated basis.
As for new board members, Ms. Statler beat Democratic challenger Jennifer Johnson during the Nov. 3 General Election. She replaces Jake Godwin, a Democrat from Newport, who lost to Ms. Johnson during the spring primary.
Mr. Goodwin replaces Melissa Ehlers, who opted to not seek reelection for her seat. He beat Democratic challenger Lucy Bond.
Mr. Day ran unopposed for a second term on the board.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Approval of a $406,752 2020-21 budget revision to adjust for increase and loss in state funds for various services. Some of those include $148,831 to appropriate funds received for personal protection equipment for the pandemic, a $36,803 reduction in revenue due to an increase in charter school enrollment and $106,000 for career technical education credentials.
- First reading of several policy revisions to reflect minor edits.
- Hearing updates concerning facilities and comments from Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson and board members.
- A closed session to consider confidential attorney client communications.
Under the consent agenda, the board will consider approval of:
- A consultant’s contract for school bond projects.
- A consolidated federal program audit.
- Beginning a teacher support plan.
- Student transfers, personnel matters and fundraiser requests.
