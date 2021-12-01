Newport officials await funding appropriated by General Assembly for sidewalks

NEWPORT — Town officials are awaiting state funds to help pursue pedestrian improvements after the General Assembly included money for sidewalks in the recently adopted state budget.
The budget, adopted Nov. 17, had a suite of appropriations for Carteret County, including $250,000 for Newport to build sidewalks and pedestrian trails.
Town manager Bryan Chadwick said in a Tuesday email to the News-Times officials haven’t received the funds yet, nor had the state informed them of when the funds will be sent.
“We’re planning on utilizing these funds to continue work on sidewalk projects set out in our Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan,” Mr. Chadwick said. “These funds will continue the sidewalks within town.”
Newport Mayor Dennis Barber told the News-Times not only will new sections of sidewalk be built with the state money, but town officials will also look at repair projects to existing sidewalks, as well. All of this is part of the town’s bike and pedestrian plan, the latest edition of which was made in late 2015, early 2016.
“We’ve got a couple projects (in the works) with the state,” the mayor said. “It seems like everything with the N.C. Department of Transportation with these sidewalk projects is on hold.”
Town officials have been pursuing funding from the transportation agency for sidewalks for several years, particularly along Chatham Street.
Contractors for sidewalk construction haven’t been hired. Mr. Chadwick said because town officials didn’t know if any state funds would be appropriated, they didn’t want to commit to any contracts in advance.
He went onto say he hopes work will begin “within the coming months.”
“(I’m) unsure of the exact dates,” Mr. Chadwick said.
