BEAUFORT — East Carteret High School senior Eleanor Fulcher is the recipient of the Brad Sneeden Marine Science Academy College Scholarship.
This is the 10th year the $1,000 scholarship has been awarded.
As superintendent of the Carteret County school system, Brad Sneeden created the Carteret County Marine Science Academy in 2008. After his death, the name of the academy was changed to the Brad Sneeden Marine Science Academy. Rising seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders enrolled in the school system in Carteret and Craven counties are eligible to take part.
As seniors, those who completed the academy and remain enrolled in one of the two public school systems are eligible to apply for a $1,000 college scholarship. Carolyn Sneeden, the wife Mr. Sneeden, continues to support the college scholarship.
Ms. Fulcher attended the academy in 2017 and plans to pursue a career in engineering at N.C. State University.
ECHS principal James Westbrook described Ms. Fulcher as an “outstanding student, athlete and even better person.”
For Ms. Sneeden, providing the scholarship to an academy graduate is an exciting moment.
“I was so pleased to see that those students who completed the academy and are now high school seniors have done so well in their academics,” Ms. Sneeden said. “I wish Ms. Fulcher great success as she continues her higher education as well as all the former academy students.”
Ms. Sneeden noted that providing a scholarship to help a student attend college would have meant a great deal to Mr. Sneeden.
