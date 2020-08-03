Carteret County detention officers test positive for COVID-19; cases jump by 31

CORRECTION: This article was updated at 5:08 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, to correct a typo in the headline.
BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday four detention officers have tested positive for COVID-19, with health officials reporting 31 new cases since Friday.
The additional COVID-19 cases Carteret County reported Monday bring the total to 332 cases, 155 of which are considered active. In addition, two COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
In a release, the sheriff’s office said as of Monday, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the inmates at the Carteret County Detention Center in Beaufort. As a result of the positive cases, however, the County Health Department will conduct mass testing of all detention center inmates and personnel.
Any inmate testing positive for COVID-19 will be isolated until they complete requirements outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will be separated from the general population. If a detention officer tests positive, they will be excluded from work and contact tracing will be performed to identify any close contacts.
“The coronavirus has shown to be very effective in spreading in congregate living settings, like correctional and detention facilities,” Sheriff Asa Buck said in the CCSO’s release. “We have taken some pretty significant steps in the jail to do our best to avoid any outbreak or infection in the jail and we remain committed to protecting the inmates and our staff members.”
To date, health providers have performed 4,927 COVID-19 tests, leading to 4,448 negative results three inconclusive and 144 pending tests. Six county residents have died from COVID-19-related complications.
The county provides COVID-19 case updates via its website, carteretcountync.gov, by 4 p.m. weekdays. The website also contains a map displaying cases broken down by zip code.
In an update posted to the health department’s Facebook page Monday, officials note one of the new positive cases occurred in a small community, and it is not reflected in the zip code totals.
The state and county have a policy to not release case counts in zip codes with fewer than 500 residents until there are five cases overall in the zip code to protect patients’ privacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.