Murphy condemns violence on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a series of tweets sent Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy condemned the violence that embroiled the U.S. Capitol as pro-Trump extremists forced Congress to halt Electoral College certification proceedings.
Rep. Murphy, who represents North Carolina’s Third District, including Carteret County, tweeted he was “ashamed” of the behavior of the mob, which forced entrance to the Capitol Wednesday afternoon and caused members of Congress and staff to be evacuated. Key elected officials were escorted to safe locations, including Vice President Mike Pence, according to media reports.
“Let me first and foremost, in the strongest way possible, condemn the anarchy and violence that has beset our Capitol today. As I have said many times peaceful protests are one of the most meaningful foundations of our democracy,” Rep. Murphy’s office said on Twitter, a little less than two hours after confirming he and his staff were safe amid the chaos.
“However violence like today or any type of violence like looting and burning in protest is not to be tolerated. We were having meaningful debate in the House chamber regarding beliefs about the United State Constitution and possible violations of it by certain states,” he continued. “That meaningful dialogue has now been destroyed and marred by this violence. This is not how America operates. I am ashamed of this horrible behavior.”
Tuesday, Rep. Murphy, who was sworn in this week for a second term, announced plans to object to the vote certification of the Electoral College.
In a scene The Associated Press described as out-of-control, extremists stormed the Capitol Wednesday afternoon, forcing their way into both the House and Senate chambers. One person was reportedly shot, and officials report at least one explosive device was found.
Several elected officials said on Twitter Wednesday evening that they intend to return and continue the certification proceedings.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.