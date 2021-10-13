Carteret health officials encourage flu, COVID-19 vaccines as winter weather nears

MOREHEAD CITY — As the county health department continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines, Health Director Nina Oliver reminded residents it’s also time to get flu shots.
“Tis the season to get your flu vaccine,” Ms. Oliver said during the Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting, held Monday via Zoom. “Flu is circulating and we kicked off our flu clinics last week. We will be offering flu shots at our COVID vaccine clinics as well.”
Ms. Oliver said as her staff begins administering flu vaccines, they are still focusing on getting shots in arms for COVID-19. While numbers of positive COVID-19 cases are starting to decrease in the county and state, she emphasized it’s critical residents get vaccinated, including those who qualify for the Pfizer booster shots.
“We held our first COVID booster clinic at Fort Benjamin (Park in Newport) on Oct. 4. We administered 451 booster doses,” she said. “We will continue offering vaccine onsite at the health department.”
In addition to the County Health Department administering booster shots, private providers and pharmacies are also giving them. As of Monday, 701 booster shots had been administered to county residents, according to Ms. Oliver.
She added that as of Monday, 56% of the county’s population, or 38,923 people, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 52% of the population have been fully vaccinated, or 36,260 residents.
Ms. Oliver said she is seeing a downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases statewide and in the county, but admitted there is still a long way to go to get below the 5% positivity rate that state health officials have set as their goal. The county’s positivity rate —the number of positive tests over the total taken — for the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2 was 9.0%. That’s down from 9.9% the first week of September.
“This is still not where we want to be, but compared to 12% and 13% last month, we are heading in the right direction,” she said.
Statewide, cases are also trending downward, with a daily positivity rate as of Monday at 6.7%.
“Compared to what we have been seeing the past several months, everything is declining — hospitalization rates, positive tests and daily cases,” she said. “We’re seeing drops in cases in all age groups.”
As of Monday, there were 179 active cases reported in the county. There were 12 COVID-related hospitalizations. Four of those were fully vaccinated people and eight were not fully vaccinated.
There were 83 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the county as of Monday. There have been a total of 8,178 confirmed cases in the county since the start of the pandemic, as of Monday.
Ms. Oliver said about 99% of the positive cases being reported are still due to the highly contagious delta variant.
Consolidated human services director Cindy Holman praised the health staff for continuing to persevere to administer shots and testing during the pandemic, as well as provide other services.
“I commend our staff for a job well done,” she said.
She also encouraged residents who have not done so to get vaccinated.
In other action, the board:
- Approved accepting $35,000 in Chaffee Funds to provide supplemental payments to former foster youth.
- Approved the 2021 Consolidated Human Services Board policy review.
- Introduced new board member Scott Cobb, a retired U.S. Marine.
- Held a training session, conducted by Kristi Nickodem with the UNC School of Government.
