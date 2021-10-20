News briefs: Oct. 20, 2021 STAFF REPORT Oct 20, 2021 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Planning board to meet Wednesday The Indian Beach Planning Board is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road. The meeting is open to the public. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Briefs Briefs × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSubstitute’s video response goes viral after suspension for taking photos of students in weightlifting classOne person seriously injured in weekend boat collision in BeaufortDriver airlifted after dump truck rollover Friday afternoon on Mill Creek RoadDriver charged after 3-vehicle collision Tuesday in NewportBeaufort community holds Middle Passage ceremony, port marker dedication at Topsail Park FridayLaw enforcement arrests Newport man following thwarted gun theft, car chase ThursdaySheriff’s office releases name of missing boater from capsized vessel in Ocracoke InletOfficials open new waterfront neighborhood park, separate launch site in Cape CarteretDriver transported to hospital after 2-vehicle collision Tuesday on Highway 70Morehead City to move Webb library collection into municipal building, sell former city hall via auction Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLETTER TO THE EDITOR: For whom are his plans better? (26)EDITORIAL: School board’s decision was bad political theater (21)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Know your candidates before you vote! (21)EDITORIAL: Government compliance versus freedom to choose (19)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Problems with the recount (18)EDITORIAL: Presidential mandate, last resort of a bully (18)EDITORIAL: Beaufort’s mask decision a lesson in government (17)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: to Mayor Newton & Beaufort Town Commissioners (14)Planners recommend Carteret commission denies request for new marina along Bogue Sound (13)Carteret school board to consider $15K superintendent salary increase (13)Carteret third-graders struggle to meet reading standards in 2020-21, stay above state average, report reveals (12)Substitute’s video response goes viral after suspension for taking photos of students in weightlifting class (10)Beaufort commission denies special-use permit for Jim Dandy on Lennoxville Road (10)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Are we OK with this? (10)Carteret commissioners approve 10% salary increase for sheriff’s office employees (10)Carteret County school board signs off on $15K salary hike for superintendent (10)In split vote, Carteret commissioners accept $9.5M offer for county-owned water system (8)Morehead City plans for new ladder truck purchase, talks possible funding partnership with county (7)Rudolph resigns from Carteret County Shore Protection Office in pursuit of ‘new opportunities and challenges’ (6)National Solar Tour features 5 solar-powered Carteret County sites Saturday (6)School board attorney disputes circulating letter regarding COVID-19 safety measures (6)EDITORIAL: Hurricane Florence, a lesson in recovery (6)Cedar Point officials plan to take property owner to court over tavern lot, adjacent tract (6)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Senior Center needed (6)Morehead City arrests 5 individuals in connection to drug overdose death (5)Three years on, hundreds of families still wait for repairs after damage from Hurricane Florence (5)NCDOT to host outreach events for disadvantaged businesses to learn about contracting opportunities (4)Law enforcement arrests Newport man following thwarted gun theft, car chase Thursday (4)Querry takes over as head of economic development department with eye on future growth (4)Emerald Isle names Panzarella as next police chief (4)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Gays are people too! (4)EDITORIAL: Emerald Isle needs a final stormwater fix (4)County commissioners give OK for Newport to explore creation of emergency services tax district (4)Carteret County Schools communication officer resigns after 5 months on the job (3)Murphy recognized as ‘champion’ on flood issues ahead of summit (3)Beaufort in the running once more for ‘Best Small Town for Adventure’ (3)As flooding increasingly threatens North Carolina, experts call for bipartisan solutions (3)Morehead City to move Webb library collection into municipal building, sell former city hall via auction (3)EDITORIAL: Water system vote, another failed plan (3)Beaufort community holds Middle Passage ceremony, port marker dedication at Topsail Park Friday (3)Cape Carteret to open paddle-vessel launch facility off Highway 58 Tuesday (3)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vitriol has become its own kind of virus (2)State environmental agency accepts comments on draft Coastal Habitat Protection Plan (2)Emerald Isle seeks informal bids to improve golf cart parking sites as popularity grows (2)Emerald Isle board OKs $250K dune vegetation project for spring (2)Army Corps of Engineers to begin Bogue Inlet dredge work as early as Sunday (2)Sheriff’s office cancels search for missing juvenile from Cape Carteret (updated) (1)Nonprofit assesses water quality threats in North Carolina, including plastic pollution (1)Congress considers extensive appropriations for environment, fisheries (1)Indian Beach planners seek input on amendment to allow residential development in business district (1)Carteret Community College trustees approve bonus for employees (1)Carteret County secures DOD grant for east Taylor’s Creek dredging, Radio Island nourishment (1)Coast Guard continues search for woman missing near Portsmouth Island (1)Chief reports calls for emergency assistance still high in western Carteret County even as tourism season ends (1) Latest e-Edition News Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Video Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSubstitute’s video response goes viral after suspension for taking photos of students in weightlifting classOne person seriously injured in weekend boat collision in BeaufortDriver airlifted after dump truck rollover Friday afternoon on Mill Creek RoadDriver charged after 3-vehicle collision Tuesday in NewportBeaufort community holds Middle Passage ceremony, port marker dedication at Topsail Park FridayLaw enforcement arrests Newport man following thwarted gun theft, car chase ThursdaySheriff’s office releases name of missing boater from capsized vessel in Ocracoke InletOfficials open new waterfront neighborhood park, separate launch site in Cape CarteretWhere does North Carolina stand on the budget?Driver transported to hospital after 2-vehicle collision Tuesday on Highway 70 Images Videos CommentedLETTER TO THE EDITOR: For whom are his plans better? (26)EDITORIAL: School board’s decision was bad political theater (21)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Know your candidates before you vote! (21)EDITORIAL: Government compliance versus freedom to choose (19)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Problems with the recount (18)EDITORIAL: Presidential mandate, last resort of a bully (18)EDITORIAL: Beaufort’s mask decision a lesson in government (17)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: to Mayor Newton & Beaufort Town Commissioners (14)Planners recommend Carteret commission denies request for new marina along Bogue Sound (13)Carteret school board to consider $15K superintendent salary increase (13)Commentary: debt, Delta problems (13)Carteret third-graders struggle to meet reading standards in 2020-21, stay above state average, report reveals (12)Substitute’s video response goes viral after suspension for taking photos of students in weightlifting class (10)Beaufort commission denies special-use permit for Jim Dandy on Lennoxville Road (10)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Are we OK with this? (10)Carteret commissioners approve 10% salary increase for sheriff’s office employees (10)Carteret County school board signs off on $15K salary hike for superintendent (10)In split vote, Carteret commissioners accept $9.5M offer for county-owned water system (8)Morehead City plans for new ladder truck purchase, talks possible funding partnership with county (7)Rudolph resigns from Carteret County Shore Protection Office in pursuit of ‘new opportunities and challenges’ (6)National Solar Tour features 5 solar-powered Carteret County sites Saturday (6)School board attorney disputes circulating letter regarding COVID-19 safety measures (6)EDITORIAL: Hurricane Florence, a lesson in recovery (6)Cedar Point officials plan to take property owner to court over tavern lot, adjacent tract (6)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Senior Center needed (6)Morehead City arrests 5 individuals in connection to drug overdose death (5)Commentary: Stressing positivity, not stress, is a key to happiness (5)Three years on, hundreds of families still wait for repairs after damage from Hurricane Florence (5)NCDOT to host outreach events for disadvantaged businesses to learn about contracting opportunities (4)Law enforcement arrests Newport man following thwarted gun theft, car chase Thursday (4)Querry takes over as head of economic development department with eye on future growth (4)Emerald Isle names Panzarella as next police chief (4)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Gays are people too! (4)EDITORIAL: Emerald Isle needs a final stormwater fix (4)County commissioners give OK for Newport to explore creation of emergency services tax district (4)On N.C. coast, lose the seagrass and lose the fisheries (3)Carteret County Schools communication officer resigns after 5 months on the job (3)Murphy recognized as ‘champion’ on flood issues ahead of summit (3)Americans agree misinformation is a problem, poll shows (3)Beaufort in the running once more for ‘Best Small Town for Adventure’ (3)As flooding increasingly threatens North Carolina, experts call for bipartisan solutions (3)Liquor shortages on NC shelves gets legislature's attention (3)Morehead City to move Webb library collection into municipal building, sell former city hall via auction (3)EDITORIAL: Water system vote, another failed plan (3)Governor: Lt. governor's LGBTQ comments don't speak for NC (3)Beaufort community holds Middle Passage ceremony, port marker dedication at Topsail Park Friday (3)Chiefs explain EOC’s role (3)Cape Carteret to open paddle-vessel launch facility off Highway 58 Tuesday (3)Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street after Fed statement (2)Rage rooms in NC offer spaces to (safely) release anger (2)Former opponent slams Lt. Gov. Robinson over ‘filth’ comments (2)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vitriol has become its own kind of virus (2)'Pandora papers' show London is a key hub for tax avoidance (2)Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August (2)Heavy rains, floods leave 8 dead, 12 missing in south India (2)Judge blasts Cheri Beasley’s claims about racial bias in justice system (2)State environmental agency accepts comments on draft Coastal Habitat Protection Plan (2)Emerald Isle seeks informal bids to improve golf cart parking sites as popularity grows (2)Emerald Isle board OKs $250K dune vegetation project for spring (2)Commentary: One voter can turn a loser to a winner (2)Army Corps of Engineers to begin Bogue Inlet dredge work as early as Sunday (2)N.C. House Freedom Caucus plans to inspect Durham County voting machines (2)Local school boards emerge as hot races in November election (1)Workers at all of Kellogg's U.S. cereal plants go on strike (1)Migrant camp shrinks on US border as more Haitians removed (1)China declares all cryptocurrency transactions illegal (1)Biden's dilemma: Satisfying Manchin risks losing other Dems (1)Afghan Taliban's victory boosts Pakistan's radicals (1)Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation (1)Beasley again the top fundraiser in NC US Senate race (1)Man found shot to death in Durham was a homicide suspect (1)Court: Judge erred mentioning race, faith to possible jurors (1)Companies, activists push to speed zero-emission truck sales (1)Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both (1)No one else in NFL cited with email violations (1)Delta variant and worker shortage keep a lid on job growth (1)Sheriff’s office cancels search for missing juvenile from Cape Carteret (updated) (1)Judge getting update on NC school funding equity plan (1)Duplin County man arrested for attempting to set girlfriend on fire (1)As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head (1)Nonprofit assesses water quality threats in North Carolina, including plastic pollution (1)Congress considers extensive appropriations for environment, fisheries (1)Indian Beach planners seek input on amendment to allow residential development in business district (1)Pender County suspends teacher after students asked to take political poll (1)Gen. Milley: Whisperer to presidents, target of intrigue (1)Carteret Community College trustees approve bonus for employees (1)Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border (1)Many hurdles for families with food challenges, poll shows (1)Carteret County secures DOD grant for east Taylor’s Creek dredging, Radio Island nourishment (1)ABC chairman resigns amid supply issues, problems at warehouse (1)Coast Guard continues search for woman missing near Portsmouth Island (1)Chief reports calls for emergency assistance still high in western Carteret County even as tourism season ends (1)Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandate (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.