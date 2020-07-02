Downtown Morehead City earns national Main Street America accreditation

MOREHEAD CITY — For the third straight year, Downtown Morehead City Inc. is an Accredited Main Street America program, putting it among a nationwide network of communities that have demonstrated a commitment to neighborhood revitalization.
Main Street America focuses on what it calls preservation-based economic development and community revitalization. Accreditation is the program’s top tier of recognition, with 860 communities holding the designation nationwide.
“It is really exciting. It’s quite a big deal to be accredited,” Downtown Morehead City Inc. Executive Director Lisa Rueh told the News-Times in an interview last week.
To become accredited, Downtown Morehead City Inc. was evaluated by North Carolina Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify local programs that meet 10 performance standards. Evaluation standards include fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting progress toward revitalization and actively preserving historic buildings.
“Some of them are simple, like do you have an organizational structure, which we do, that’s pretty easy,” Ms. Rueh said. “But some of the others are more intense. It’s quite a rigorous, very in-depth (process).”
There are about 50 accredited Main Street America communities in North Carolina, as well as several affiliate and associate communities that did not meet the 10 performance requirements. Ms. Rueh said although there is no limit on how many communities can become accredited, the process is rigorous, so not every one makes the cut.
According to data Ms. Rueh compiled, in fiscal year 2018-19, Downtown Morehead City saw $683,510 in public investment dollars and more than $16.4 million in private investments. Eight new businesses opened and 19 part- or full-time jobs were created. Additionally, there were 16 façade improvements completed and more than 9,000 volunteer hours logged toward revitalization and beautification projects.
Nationwide, Accredited Main Street America programs generated a collective $6.45 billion in public and private investment, opened 6,466 net new businesses, created 32,316 net jobs and rehabilitated 10,412 buildings in 2019.
Ms. Rueh said based on preliminary figures she’s gathered for 2019-20, there were 16 new or returning businesses opened in downtown Morehead City in the past year. Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic slowdown beginning in the spring, she said it appears this was one of the organization’s strongest years yet.
In a recent survey of downtown businesses, Ms. Rueh said no one has indicated they’re worried about having to permanently close due to the pandemic. After a relatively slow spring, she said activity began booming again around June.
“So far, I’m thankful to say we haven’t had any closures in the downtown area,” she noted. “We have several businesses that have not been able to open yet, and the community has rallied around them.”
Downtown Morehead City’s boundaries are considered to stretch from 4th to 14th streets, “water to water.” The organization celebrates 20 years in existence this year, and Ms. Rueh said it has made great strides, particularly within the past decade, breathing new life into the downtown commercial district.
“Looking ahead, we’re really going to focus on existing business growth, focusing on the businesses we have here and trying to make them stronger because they have been through so much,” she said.
To learn more about Main Street America accredited communities, visit mainstreet.org.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
