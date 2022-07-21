Carteret County Sheriff’s deputies and Harkers Island Fire and EMS watercraft rescue personnel were in the process of recovering a body Thursday morning near the North River Bridge, according to Chief Detective Major Jason Wank with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Department.
Wank said further information would be provided as it becomes available. Although not yet confirmed, the body may be a kayaker that was reported missing, according to Major Wank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.