ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach officials may approve two unified development ordinance amendments at the regular town council meeting Monday, which would allow smaller side setbacks in the commercial corridor and preserve a residential neighborhood’s nature.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road. The meeting is open to the public, and interested participants may also join the meeting online via Zoom. A link will be available on the town’s website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
During the meeting, the council is scheduled to take action on a UDO amendment the residents of Ocean Ridge Drive requested. The amendment, if approved, would prohibit traffic from nearby mixed-used or commercial property from accessing public streets through residentially zoned property, as well as add buffer provisions between mixed-used or commercial property and RSW (residential single-family wide yard) district parcels.
The council is also scheduled to take action on a UDO amendment that, if approved, will reduce the minimum side setbacks in the COR (business corridor) district from 10 feet to 5 feet for single-family houses and duplexes.
Property developers Scott McLaughlin and David Hicks have requested the change to facilitate their plans to demolish the the former Showboat Motel on the Atlantic Beach Causeway and redevelop the property into townhouses.
Also on the agenda for Monday’s council meeting is a call to schedule two public hearings for proposed zoning text amendments. One proposed amendment would establish a freeboard requirement for new development and substantially improved projects, while the other would make additions to the town’s floodplain. Both hearings may be scheduled for the regular council meeting Monday, May 24.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
