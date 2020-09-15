Carteret County Schools reports COVID-19 case at WOES

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County public school system reported an additional COVID-19 case in county schools Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 11.
The newest case was reported at White Oak Elementary School. This comes on the heels of two new COVID-19 cases reported Monday at Croatan High School.
The newest case at WOES brings the total number of cases at that school to four. With the two additional cases at CHS, the school has reported four cases since Aug. 30.
Bogue Sound Elementary School has reported three cases since Aug. 28.
As to why the confirmed cases so far are in three western county schools, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said in an email response to the News-Times Tuesday afternoon, “The Carteret County Public School System carefully monitors our employees and students for symptoms of COVID-19. Because our school buildings are gathering sites for a large number of people each day, even with precautions in place, there have been confirmed cases associated with our schools.”
Dr. Jackson said the system continues to do what it can to control the spread.
“Each day all those entering our buses and our buildings have their temperatures checked, wear masks all day, stay socially distant and wash and sanitize their hands frequently,” he said. “We urge all students, employees and their families to help also by following the three W’s not only when they are in school but when they are in the community. Those W’s are - wear a mask, wait six feet apart to avoid close contact and wash hands often.”
