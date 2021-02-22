County adds 35 COVID-19 cases over weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Carteret County dropped over the weekend, with officials reporting 35 new confirmed cases Monday afternoon.
The additional cases bring the county’s overall total to 4,335 since last March, of which 122 are considered active, down from 140 active cases reported Friday. Officials report 4,117 individuals have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 43 residents have died.
As of Monday afternoon, there were six people hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City with COVID-19.
