Council to meet Thursday
The Newport council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday via Zoom for its regular meeting. The meeting is open to the public, and those who wish to participate can find instructions on how to do so on the town website, townofnewport.com.
NCDMV offers contactless payment
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is expanding the type of payments it accepts at its license plate agencies to include non-contact credit and bank cards.
According to an April 30 release from NCDMV, all license plate agencies now accept Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay and other contactless cards for Visa and MasterCard transactions. The same payment options will be available at driver license offices in the near future.
Customers who use the contactless payment option tap their card against the card reader device instead of sliding or inserting it, then they confirm the amount charged.
All DMV license plate agencies and driver license offices continue to accept payment options previously in place, including cash, money orders, personal checks made payable to NCDMV and Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover credit and debit cards.
Junior Lifeguard camp canceled
Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and social distancing guidelines, the Atlantic Beach Fire Department’s Junior Lifeguard Summer Camp has been canceled.
Those who paid by check will be mailed refunds, those who registered online will have their refund issued back to the card used during registration.
Cape Carteret sets budget meeting
Town commissioners will hold their first budget work session of the year Thursday via GoToMeeting.
Town Manager Zach Steffey will present his draft budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which begins Wednesday, July 1. The budget must be adopted by Tuesday, June 30.
The town’s budget for 2019-20 totaled $1.65 million and the property tax rate is 21.25 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The session will begin at 10 a.m., and those who want to hear it without video can do so by teleconference.
To participate by GoToMeeting, go to gotomeet.me/TOCC/budget-workshop-1-on-5-14-20.
For audio only, call 1-224-501-3412 and enter access code 780-939-445 when prompted.
During this same special meeting, commissioners will receive a presentation from Enterprise Fleet Management. The company works with local governments, including Emerald Isle, to reduce and stabilize costs by leasing vehicles instead of purchasing them.
DMF reminds fishermen to renew their permits
Renewal packets for fiscal year 2021 commercial and for-hire fishing licenses and permits are in the mail, and the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is asking fishermen to complete and return the applications without delay.
Division offices are currently closed to the public, and the division is facilitating license purchases and renewals through mail or through a combination of mail and over the phone.
Fiscal year 2020 commercial and for-hire licenses and permits will expire Tuesday, June 30, but due to the delay that mail processing may cause, it is important fishermen not wait until the last minute to renew.
As an alternative to the mail, fishermen also may submit completed applications with payment (check, cashier’s check or money order) in drop-boxes provided at the division offices. In Carteret County, a drop-box is available at the DMF headquarters at 3441 Arendell St. in Morehead City. The office may also be reached by phone at 252-726-7021 or 800-682-2632.
Further information regarding individual commercial and for-hire license and permit renewals is included in the renewal packets. Fishermen who have questions can call their local license office or email license@ncdenr.gov.
Coastal recreational fishing licenses can be purchased or renewed online at ncwildlife.org or by calling the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission at 1-888-248-6834 during office hours.
