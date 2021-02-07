Committees to meet Friday
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Resource Fund Committee and the Funding Committee for the N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource Fund will meet jointly by web conference at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Members of the public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations online. A link to the meeting and information on how to connect are available at the website deq.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2021/02/03/media-advisory-commercial-fishing-resource-funding-committees-meet.
Public comments will be accepted online and by mail until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Written comments may be mailed to Feb. 12, 2021 CFRF Meeting Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Beaufort board meets Monday
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will host two public hearings as part of its regular meeting Monday.
The board meets virtually at 6 p.m. To join the meeting, visit zoom.us/j/96622315529?pwd=bXZPSi9TcUVpSUtKWm1DNjh6V0d1QT09 .
The two hearings will be for a request for an accessory dwelling at 102 Carteret Ave. and a request to rezone 510 and 508 Cedar St. from TR (transitional) to CS-MU (Cedar Street mixed use) district.
Other items of discussion include a sewer allocation request for 197 Rudolph Drive, the town’s paid parking program, an emergency paid sick leave policy for employees related to the coronavirus pandemic and a budget amendment for improvements along the 100 block of Turner Street. The board will also convene in closed session.
Board will hold session
The Carteret County Board of Education will hold a work session to discuss the school system’s 2021-22 operating budget recommendations at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The session will be in the school system’s administrative office at 107 Safrit Drive in Beaufort.
The work session will operate within the current coroanvirus restriction guidelines. A limited number of chairs for the public will be available to adhere to social distancing requirements. Seating will be on a first-come, first-seated basis.
WCILCA board changes meeting start time
The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency, which oversees the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, has changed the starting time of all of its future meetings from 7 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The board is expected to meet sometime this month to discuss the fire and EMS budget for fiscal 2021-22.
Dockside chat series to feature talk on COVID-19
The Carteret County Democratic Party is hosting a virtual “dockside chat” with health experts Tuesday, Feb. 16 for the community to learn more about COVID-19.
The talk begins at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. To register for the event, go to eventbrite.com/e/carteret-democratic-party-dockside-chats-tickets-137099055967.
The chat will feature Dr. Jocelyn Farmer, an attending physician at Massachusetts General Hospital in the Division of Allergy and Immunity who has spent the past year pursuing clinical research on COVID-19 patients. She will join Dr. Mary Katherine Lawrence, an endocrinologist with the Carteret Medical Group, to discuss COVID-19 testing, new treatments the vaccine.
The event is free and open to the public, and participants are encouraged to ask questions to learn more about COVID-19 in the U.S. and Carteret County.
CCC trustees will meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
The agenda includes a CCC Foundation check presentation for the Sandi Malone Memorial Scholarship, recognition of instructor Karen Bochnovic as the state winner of the Excellence in Teaching Award for 2021, second reading of a mobile communication device policy and discussion of employee performance bonus criteria for 2021-22.
Council to meet Thursday
The Atlantic Beach Town Council will meet for its regular work session at 2 p.m. Thursday in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road.
The work session will be available to the public online via Zoom. A link will be available at the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
Planning commission meeting set
The Carteret County Planning Commission will meet for its monthly meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort at 302 Court House Square.
The commission will consider a preliminary plat approval request from Salt Creek Holdings LLC for phase one of the Ballentine Grove subdivision. The proposed subdivision would have 54 lots located on four parcels near the intersection of Highway 24 and Cagle Road in Newport.
The board will also consider approval of minutes from the Dec. 14 planning commission meeting.
Board to meet Wednesday
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road.
The meeting is open to the public, and social distancing regulations will be observed.
Council to meet Thursday
The Newport Town Council will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. The meeting is open to the public and will also be available online via Zoom.
Interested online participants may request a link to the meeting by contacting Assistant Town Manager Teresa Fulk by email at tfulk@townofnewport.com.
HPC moves business to March
The Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission convened briefly Tuesday without reviewing business due to a lack of a quorum.
As a result, the board will move its February agenda items to March. Those items include revisions to a fence and landscaping application for 218 Front St., a demolition request for 204 Turner St., new construction at 312 Ann St. and a request for an accessory structure at 120 Moore St.
Cape Carteret board to meet
The Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting Monday at 6 p.m.
The virtual session will be on GoToMeeting and instructions to join will be on the town website.
MHC Council to meet Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St.
The meeting will also be broadcast live via Zoom. To register to attend the virtual meeting, contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell at 252-726-6848, ext. 139, or cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org by 3 p.m. Monday.
An agenda will be made available prior to the meeting at moreheadcitync.org/agendacenter.
